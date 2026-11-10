Rwanda: FRN Warns Against Tshisekedi's Push to Change Constitution

The Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), led by former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila, has warned that President Félix Tshisekedi's proposed constitutional change could lead to the collapse of the Doha peace process.

ALSO READ: DR Congo-AFC/M23 talks: Details of new deal emerge

In an official letter dated November 1, 2026, addressed to Qatar's mediation team and signed by FRN Vice President Bertrand Bisimwa, the movement argued that changing the Constitution while peace negotiations are underway would undermine the legal foundation of agreements signed with the Congolese government.

ALSO READ: Congolese opposition leaders condemn Tshisekedi's push for constitutional changes

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The concerns follow Tshisekedi's public remarks expressing dissatisfaction with the current Constitution and his intention to change it, with steps towards the proposed constitutional changes already underway in Kinshasa. One of the proposed changes could allow Tshisekedi to run for a third term in office.

The FRN, which inherited the AFC/M23 commitments under the Doha process, called on the Qatari mediation team to seek an "official clarification" from the Congolese government and ensure the matter is included on the agenda of the next consultation. It also warned that, should Kinshasa proceed with the constitutional changes, the armed movement would mobilise "all necessary means to stop it".

ALSO READ: Protests against Tshisekedi's proposed constitutional changes met with arrests, death

The FRN, formally launched in Goma on October 12 under Kabila's leadership, emerged from the regrouping of AFC/M23 and subsequently took over the latter's role in the Doha negotiations.

ALSO READ: What to know about new Kabila-led movement in DR Congo

Copies of the November letter were also sent to several relevant figures, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Massad Boulos, the US Senior Advisor for Africa.

The movement also raised the issue during a November 3 meeting in Goma with James Swan, the UN Special Representative and Head of the UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO). It warned that changing the Constitution could derail the peace process.

ALSO READ: Goma: What was discussed between MONUSCO boss and Kabila-led FRN

What the constitution means to the Doha peace process

The FRN ties its struggle to Article 64 of the Congolese Constitution, which provides for the duty of citizens to oppose anyone who seizes power by force or exercises it in violation of the Constitution. The movement maintains that the constitution is directly tied to the Doha peace process and changing it would also affect the legal basis of its negotiations with the government.

Oscar Balinda, FRN deputy spokesperson, told The New Times on Monday, November 9, that every agreement reached through the Doha process derives its authority from the constitution.

"Every agreement we enter into... begins with a statement along the lines of 'Exercising the authority granted to us by the Congolese Constitution, we, representing the Kinshasa administration and the FRN, have gathered here and reached the following understandings...'," he said.

"Therefore, if that Constitution is rendered invalid, then everything else loses its validity as well."

ALSO READ: AFC/M23 leader Corneille Nangaa states four reasons why his movement is fighting Tshisekedi govt

Balinda explained that all state actions, including negotiations and the appointment of delegations in regards to Doha peace process are conducted in accordance with the Constitution.

"Any action taken by the State, including any negotiations it conducts must be in accordance with the Constitution. Any delegation sent by the State derives its authority from that very Constitution," he said.

"Similarly, when we engage with the State, everything we discuss and agree upon must conform to the Constitution; it cannot contradict it."

ALSO READ: Kabila-led FRN takes over Doha peace talks with Kinshasa

The Doha process was initiated in April 2025 to address the conflict between the Congolese government and AFC/M23, focusing on its political and military dimensions and the root causes of the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

It complements the Washington peace process, which addresses tensions between DR Congo and Rwanda, particularly the threat posed by the Kinshasa-backed FDLR genocidal militia. Under the Washington Agreement, Kinshasa committed to neutralising the FDLR, while Rwanda agreed to lift its defensive measures against the threat.

Under the Declaration of Principles signed on July 19, 2025, the FRN and the Congolese government are expected to negotiate and sign eight protocols before concluding a comprehensive peace agreement. So far, they have signed two protocols, the permanent ceasefire and prisoner exchange protocols, which were identified as key confidence-building measures to facilitate further process.

The parties have also agreed in principle on humanitarian access and protection, committing to facilitate life-saving assistance in conflict-affected areas and respect international humanitarian law, human rights law and refugee convention. However, this protocol has not yet been officially signed.

The November 15 2025 Framework Agreement further reinforces the importance of the existing constitutional order. Its preamble reaffirms the parties' commitment to the fundamental principles of the Congolese Constitution and the rule of law.

It provides that reforms agreed upon through the negotiations must be implemented in accordance with the Constitution and national legislation. The government is also expected to adopt the necessary legislative and regulatory measures, including working with Parliament, to implement the agreement.

Issues such as national identity and citizenship of some communities, restoration of State authority, governance reforms and transitional justice are similarly to be addressed within the existing constitutional and legal framework.

ALSO READ: Kabila faults Tshisekedi for 'choosing war' over peace in DR Congo

Balinda said FRN's struggle initially emerged in response to discrimination and attacks targeting a particular ethnic community but later attracted Congolese people from other ethnic groups and provinces.

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"When we first began, we were driven by the nature of discrimination, how certain people were being killed, specifically targeting a particular ethnic group, so we initially fought on behalf of that group," he said.

"Later, other Congolese from different ethnic groups and provinces joined us, including the former president [Kabila] who recently became involved. He, too, had his own grievances he shares with a large number of other Congolese," he said.

"We have now united to oppose this dictatorial regime, in accordance with Article 64. However, there is now an attempt to completely overhaul the Constitution."

Meanwhile, implementation of the Doha commitments remains limited on the ground, with fighting continuing in North and South Kivu.

ALSO READ: DR Congo crisis: Bisimwa criticises mediators for 'babysitting' Kinshasa

The FRN accuses Kinshasa of failing to honour its commitments, citing continued attacks by the government coalition, which includes Burundian forces, the FDLR, mercenaries, and Wazalendo militias.

Balinda said the November 1 letter was intended to alert Qatar's mediation team before any constitutional changes could undo the progress made through its mediation.

"We informed the mediator that we perceive President Tshisekedi's intention to amend the Constitution, saying 'Should he proceed, all the work accomplished and the progress achieved with your assistance would be rendered meaningless.' We urged them to intervene early to prevent such an amendment," he said.

He added that they were still waiting for the mediator's response.