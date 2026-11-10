Rwanda: MTN Rwanda's Rwf50m Grant to Equip 6,100 Girls, Women With Digital Skills

MTN Rwanda has awarded a grant worth up to Rwf50 million to Girls Tech Ventures (GTV), a women-led organisation, to expand digital skills training for girls and young women, particularly in underserved communities.

The funding, provided through MTN Rwanda's Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme, MTN Tujyanemo, will support initiatives aimed at narrowing the gender digital divide and increasing women's participation in Rwanda's digital economy.

GTV emerged as the successful organisation in a competitive selection process that shortlisted three organisations with proposals to improve girls' and women's participation in technology.

Project targets 6,100 beneficiaries

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During the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at MTN Rwanda's headquarters in Nyarutarama, Monzer Ali, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Rwanda, said the initiative was about supporting ideas capable of transforming lives.

"Today, as MTN, we are not celebrating a project; we are celebrating an idea that can change lives," he said.

He noted that many girls and young women have the talent and ambition to pursue opportunities in technology but lack the resources to realise their potential.

"Our hope and our aim is that this initiative will help change that," he said.

The grant will support GTV's MTN Tujyanemo: Digital Pathways (DIPA) project, which targets 6,100 beneficiaries over 12 months through three interventions.

The project will establish or strengthen 10 community digital hubs to provide practical technology training to 600 girls and women. It will also train 2,500 women entrepreneurs to use digital tools to improve their businesses and reach another 3,000 girls through 20 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) clubs in rural schools.

Ali said the investment reflected the need to ensure that technological advancement, including artificial intelligence (AI), creates opportunities for everyone.

"Are we creating opportunities for everyone, or are some being left behind in this artificial intelligence, technological advancement and digital transformation?" he asked.

He added that MTN's CSI investments should deliver lasting benefits beyond financial support for individual projects.

"We believe CSI goes beyond just funding a project or handing over money. It must create a real and lasting positive impact on our society," he said.

Digital inclusion goes beyond connectivity

Sharon Mazimhaka, MTN Rwanda's General Manager for Corporate Services and Company Secretary, said digital inclusion required more than internet access.

"Digital inclusion means more than connectivity; it means ensuring people have the skills and opportunities to participate in the digital economy. Girls Tech Ventures is addressing a key barrier by bringing technology education closer to girls and young women," she said.

She added that GTV's community-based approach offered a practical way to expand access to technology education.

GTV expands digital opportunities for underserved girls

GTV was founded in 2021 in response to the digital exclusion experienced by rural girls during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation operates mainly in Rwamagana, Kayonza, Gatsibo and Nyagatare districts, providing technology training, mentorship and pathways to education, employment and entrepreneurship through digital hubs, school-based STEM clubs and entrepreneurship programmes.

Since its establishment, GTV has awarded 244 scholarships and reached 6,000 girls through STEM clubs and digital business initiatives. Its alumni have also reached 28,768 people through digital services, according to the organisation.

Dativah Mukamusonera, GTV's Founder and Executive Director, said the grant would help expand technology education in underserved communities and create pathways to economic opportunities.

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"We are thrilled to receive this recognition and support from MTN Rwanda," she said.

"This grant will strengthen our efforts to expand digital learning opportunities for underserved girls and young women, equipping them with the skills, confidence and opportunities to shape their futures and contribute meaningfully to Rwanda's digital economy."

She said the organisation's vision was to make technology accessible regardless of where people live.

"Our vision is that technology should not be a privilege determined by where someone lives. It should be an opportunity accessible to everyone," she said.

MTN Tujyanemo is MTN Rwanda's CSI programme, which supports Rwandan organisations with innovative, sustainable and measurable solutions to community challenges through a transparent and competitive selection process, as per the telecommunication company.