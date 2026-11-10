Malawi: Duwana - Maranatha Academy Boss Says He Is Proud of 'Shaped' Scholarship Pupil

Maranatha High School Academy has hailed Duwana, a 16-year-old who was the only girl left in her Standard 8 class at Mangale Primary School, after she passed her Form 1 mid-term examinations on a full scholarship.

Her results show steady progress. She scored 78 out of 100 in Religion and Moral Education and 33 out of 50, or 66 per cent, in English Paper I.

Maranatha Academy Managing Director Dr Ernest Kaonga said he was impressed by her performance. "I am so impressed with the performance. Many people talked a lot about her performance when she was still at primary school. Look now, we have shaped her. She is now one of the best students in our class," he said.

He said the results would encourage the school to offer more scholarships to children in similar circumstances. "I am so pleased with her and to be honest, this is encouraging and it will encourage us more to give more scholarships to such children," he added.

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Duwana's story came to light earlier this year, when it emerged that 28 of the 29 girls who started her class had dropped out, most because of early marriage and pregnancy. She sat her Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education alone.

Despite the odds, she kept studying. After school she fetched water and firewood for her family, then studied by paraffin lamp. She has said she dreams of becoming a doctor.

Her case drew national attention, and Maranatha offered her a full scholarship. The school said it could not turn away a child who had shown such determination, even after her PSLCE results.

The school's supporters see her progress as evidence that a child many had written off can excel with the right support. Her university is to be Sharda University in India.