Malawi Launches 2026 Education Review and Five-Year Investment Plan

Education Minister Bright Msaka has launched the 2026 Education Joint Sector Review and the National Education Sector Investment Plan (NESIP) for 2026 to 2030, aimed at improving learning outcomes and widening access to quality education.

The launch took place at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Msaka said the review gave government and its development partners a chance to examine evidence, identify where implementation was falling short and agree on practical steps to speed up progress.

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"The Joint Sector Review gives us a chance to examine the evidence, identify where implementation is falling short and agree on practical measures to accelerate progress," he said.

Msaka said primary school enrolment had reached 5.6 million and secondary enrolment stood at about 600,000.

The number of students selected for public higher education rose from 11,000 in 2025 to 20,000 in 2026.

He said the next priority was to ensure that greater access led to better learning. This would mean strengthening foundational learning, improving teacher development, promoting inclusive education and providing adequate teaching and learning materials.

He said the recruitment of 1,170 teachers was nearly complete.

The minister reaffirmed government's commitment to removing financial barriers, including the abolition of fees in public secondary schools, examination and information technology fees, and the provision of bursaries for needy learners.

The five-year plan covers early childhood development, primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education, and higher education.

Msaka said it would serve as a common framework for government and its partners to set priorities, coordinate investment and deliver measurable results.

Speaking on behalf of the Education Development Partners Group, UNICEF Representative Penelope Campbell welcomed the plan but warned that more children in school must mean better learning. She said only one in five early-grade learners achieves age-appropriate literacy.

The launch was held under the theme "Transforming Education for Improved Learning Outcomes and Skills Development: Advancing Quality, Equity and Sustainable Financing."