Tunisia: State Budget, Estimated At Over Tnd 82 Billion, Covers Expenditure, Debt Repayment and Financing Requirements (Expert)

Tunis — A rigorous economic analysis of the 2027 draft State budget requires a distinction to be made between the overall budget size, the State's actual expenditure, its own resources and its financing requirements, academic and economist Safouane Ben Aïssa said, adding that confusion between these different concepts risks leading to inaccurate conclusions about the true state of public finances.

The overall size of the 2027 State budget, estimated at TND 82.402 billion, does not correspond solely to operating and development expenditure. This budget also includes sums allocated to the repayment of the principal of the public debt, loans and net advances from the Treasury, he told TAP.

Budgetary expenditure is estimated at around TND 68,895 million, against total revenue of TND 54,280 million, of which TND 49,600 million is from tax revenue, TND 4,330 million non-tax revenue and TND 350 million in grants.

The State's own resources, derived mainly from tax and non-tax revenue, thus cover nearly 78.3% of budgetary expenditure, or approximately TND 4 out of TND 5 spent by the State. The rest must be covered by additional sources of funding, he said.

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Tax revenue comes mainly from direct and indirect taxes, whilst non-tax revenue includes, in particular, fees, duties and various other sources, such as the fee levied on the transit of Algerian gas through Tunisian territory, he added.

According to Ben Aïssa, these figures reflect the State's ability to finance a significant proportion of its expenditure using its own resources. However, they highlight the persistence of a gap between revenue and expenditure, which requires the annual mobilisation of additional funding.

Distinguishing between budget deficit and financing requirements

There is need to distinguish between the budget deficit and the State's overall financing requirements. According to 2027 Finance Bill, the budget deficit is estimated at approximately TND 14,615 million, whilst overall financing requirements amount to TND 28,122 million.

This gap is due to the fact that the State does not borrow solely to cover its annual deficit. It must also raise funds to repay the principal on previous debts coming due, estimated at TND 13.007 billion in 2027, as well as to cover loans and net advances from the Treasury, he explained.

A significant proportion of new borrowing is therefore intended to refinance existing debt and not necessarily to finance additional expenditure. It is therefore important to distinguish between cash flows related to budget implementation and those relating to public debt management.

The assessment of debt should not be limited to the volume of borrowing, but must also take into account its cost, maturities, the breakdown between domestic and external financing, as well as its contribution to financing investment and supporting economic growth.

Burden of current expenditure limits State's room for manoeuvre

With regard to the structure of public expenditure, Ben Aïssa noted that the wage bill, estimated at TND 27,349 million, and compensation expenditure (TND 11,846 million), together account for nearly 57% of total expenditure in the State budget.

This significant burden of current expenditure reduces the government's room for manoeuvre, particularly when it comes to boosting public investment, developing infrastructure and improving public services, he explained.

The issue does not necessarily lie in the volume of this expenditure, but rather in its economic and social effectiveness. As such, there is need to improve the productivity of the public administration and making the compensation system more efficient and equitable, so as to protect vulnerable groups whilst limiting waste, he pointed out.

Domestic borrowing and risk of crowding out business finance

Regarding the financing structure, the expert said that the 2027 draft budget provides for domestic borrowing of around TND 19,845 million, compared with TND 6,877 million in external borrowing. Domestic borrowing would thus account for nearly 74% of the total new borrowing.

The increased resort to domestic borrowing may help limit direct exposure to exchange rate risks associated with external debt. However, he warned that this raises the question of a possible crowding-out effect by the State, to the detriment of the private sector, in terms of access to available financial resources.

The allocation of a significant proportion of bank liquidity to finance the Treasury's needs could, in some cases, reduce the resources available to finance businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with potential repercussions for private investment and job creation.

In this respect, Ben Aïssa called for a balance between the State's financing requirements and preserving the banking system's capacity to finance the productive economy. He also called for the diversification of financing instruments, the development of the capital market and the mobilisation of long-term savings.

Economic growth: Key condition for sustainability of public finances

Analysing the assumptions underlying the draft budget, the economist noted that achieving a growth rate of around 3.1% is a key factor in improving fiscal balances, insofar as growth helps to broaden the tax base and increase the State's own resources.

He emphasised, however, that the sustainability of public debt depends not only on keeping the deficit under control, but also on the gap between the cost of borrowing and the rate of economic growth, as well as on changes in the primary budget balance.

Nominal growth exceeding the average cost of debt could help reduce the debt burden relative to the size of the economy. However, high financing costs, combined with weak growth, are likely to make it even more difficult to bring public debt under control.

Faced with a high level of public debt, it is necessary to adopt a medium-term approach based on gradually reducing the deficit, improving the efficiency of public spending, and promoting investment and productivity, rather than simply raising additional funds through borrowing, he argued.

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Broadening tax base rather than simply raising taxes

Ben Aïssa indicated that improving the State's revenue should not rely exclusively on raising tax rates and duties. Above all, it requires broadening the tax base, combating tax evasion, integrating informal economic activities and improving the business climate.

Strengthening business competitiveness, facilitating investment and creating new jobs are all essential factors for sustainably increasing tax revenue, without further increasing the burden on formal businesses and employees, he added.

To clarify these mechanisms, Ben Aissa compared the State budget to that of a household, which must distinguish between its regular income and day-to-day expenditure, on the one hand, and new borrowing and repayments on existing debts, on the other. However, the State differs from a household in its ability to raise tax revenue and to influence economic activity through its public policies, he pointed out.

He concluded that the real challenge for public finances lies not only in the amount of borrowing undertaken by the State, but also in how these resources are used and in its ability to transform public expenditure and the funds raised into productive investments capable of accelerating growth, broadening the tax base and creating jobs, thereby helping to gradually reduce the deficit and limit recourse to borrowing.

English: Rama Gasmi