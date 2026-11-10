Liberia: Ex-VP Howard-Taylor Case Heads to Criminal Court 'C'

As the country's Criminal Courts opened their November Term today, one case loomed over the entire docket of Criminal Court "C": The Republic of Liberia v. Jewel Howard-Taylor et al.

It is not yet a trial. It is not yet a verdict.

It is that charged, in-between moment when accusation must finally meet evidence -- when what has been alleged in public must now be proven in court.

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Howard-Taylor, Vice President of Liberia from 2018 to 2024, stands accused -- not convicted -- in what prosecutors describe as one of the largest transnational narcotics cases in the country's history.

The question before the court is larger than one defendant. It is whether Liberia can prosecute high office impartially, lawfully, and to a verdict the public will trust.

Prosecutors allege Liberia was used as a transit point for cocaine linked to a seizure they have valued at between US$317 and US$336 million.

They further allege Howard-Taylor was part of a network connected to that shipment.

Specifically, the indictment alleges that In 2021-2022, she was introduced to foreign nationals described as cartel figures, she travelled to Dubai for meetings, payments were routed through an associate, andshe used her office to provide protection for the alleged network.

Those allegations remain to be proven during this November Term. An indictment is a finding of probable cause to charge. It is not proof of guilt.

Howard-Taylor and her co-defendants remain presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to court and police accounts, Howard-Taylor was arrested on August 19, 2026, at Roberts International Airport, and first appeared in court days later. On October 7, 2026, the Special Grand Jury for Montserrado County returned a True Bill of Indictment.

Criminal Court "C" of the First Judicial Circuit, Montserrado County, presided over by Assigned Circuit Judge Ousman F. Feika, then issued writs of arrest for Howard-Taylor and 19 others -- 20 defendants in total.

Drug trafficking and unlicensed importation, sale, distribution and transportation of controlled substances, money laundering, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation and criminal solicitation, and Illegal possession of lethal weapons -- charged in the wider indictment against co-defendants.

Among the co-defendants named in court reporting are former National Security Agency Deputy Director for Administration Gerald Foley Smith, former security officials, police officers, and several European nationals.

Legal analysts say the November Term moves the case from accusation to adjudication. Three procedural steps will define it:

The defendants are expected to be arraigned before Criminal Court "C" and enter pleas. Until arraignment, there is no trial. If any defendant is not yet before the court, the court cannot proceed against that person.

Five of the 19 co-defendants were earlier brought before the court and remanded to Monrovia Central Prison pending trial after the October 7 writ. Others remain to be produced.

On September 24, 2026, Judge Feika denied Howard-Taylor's motion for bail.

He rejected the defense argument that because the alleged conduct began in 2021-2022, before Liberia's current Controlled Drugs and Substances law fully applied, the prosecution was unconstitutional or time-barred. The court held that the alleged start date alone did not make the case time-barred.

Later, the court granted her compassionate medical leave, ordering transfer from Monrovia Central Prison to 24-hour guarded house detention at her private residence in Sinkor. She has been in pre-trial detention in one form or another since September 2, 2026, according to court reporting on that ruling.

That distinction is legally critical: denial of bail is not a finding of guilt, and compassionate release is not an acquittal. Both are judicial judgments about risk, health, and the gravity of first-degree felony charges under the 2023 Amended Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, under which Criminal Court "C" has exclusive original jurisdiction for such offenses.

The defense has signaled its central challenge: Can conduct alleged to have begun before the amended drug law be prosecuted under it?

Prosecutors are expected to argue the alleged conspiracy continued into the period covered by the law. The court will have to decide that question on the indictment and the law -- not on public opinion.

The retroactivity argument rejected at the bail stage could return as a motion to dismiss or quash the indictment.

She is the ex-wife of former President Charles Taylor, convicted by a UN-backed court for aiding rebels in Sierra Leone's civil war. She is also the embattled standard-bearer of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), a party now fighting its own internal battle over leadership ahead of a December convention.

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That history explains the political heat around the case. It does not decide the legal outcome.

If the prosecution secures a conviction on solid, admissible evidence, it will set a historic precedent: that in Liberia, high office is no shield against the drug laws.

If the prosecution fails for lack of evidence, or collapses on constitutional grounds, it will fuel a counter-narrative that the case was political from the start -- and embolden those who argue anti-drug enforcement targets opponents while sparing allies.

If the case stalls through the November Term -- delayed arraignments, missing defendants, interlocutory motions, medical adjournments -- it will feed the most corrosive suspicion of all: that justice in Liberia moves quickly for the poor and slowly for the powerful.

When Republic of Liberia v. Jewel Howard-Taylor et al. is called, Liberia will be watching -- not just for a verdict, but for proof that the law can be both strong and fair