Rwanda: Antino's Al Ittihad Cruise Past Nadi Basket in Bal Elite 16

Al Ittihad opened their 2027 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Elite 16 West Division campaign with a dominant 98-59 victory over Algeria's Nadi Basket Staoueli at Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan on Monday.

The Libyan champions, boasting a roster packed with BAL experience, dominated from the opening tip-off, racing to an 11-0 lead in the first quarter and forcing their opponents into an early timeout.

The break did little to halt their momentum as big man Ismael Romero showcased his playmaking ability to help extend the run to 15-0 before Staoueli finally got on the scoreboard.

Al Ittihad maintained their attacking intensity, particularly from the perimeter, while coach Fouad Abou Chakra used the comfortable lead to rotate his players and experiment with different line-ups.

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The two sides had met earlier in the group stage, with Al Ittihad also claiming a convincing 93-69 victory.

After the break, the Libyan side continued to dictate proceedings, stretching their advantage beyond 30 points while testing different half-court and transition plays.

Antino Jackson Jr, who previously played for APR, featured in a smaller line-up alongside Nabel Alsadi, Ali Madi, Mohamed Sadi, Deng Deng and Ivan Almeida.

Keeron DeShields led all scorers with 17 points, while Almeida, Deng and Romero contributed 14 points apiece. Sadi added 11 points and narrowly missed a triple-double, falling one rebound and one assist short.

Stade Malien hold off Spintex Knights

In another encounter, Mali's Stade Malien defeated Ghana's Spintex Knights 94-80 after surviving a late comeback.

Spintex fought back from a 22-point deficit to cut the gap to five points at 83-78, but Rolly Fula drained a crucial three-pointer with just over a minute remaining to restore Stade Malien's cushion.

Veteran guard Kelvin Amayo, who finished with 18 points and 13 assists, provided the assist.

Stade Malien had controlled much of the contest through their physical advantage, with Fula, Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, Jerry Ngopot and Mamadou Doucoure leading the attack.

Their defensive zone also limited Spintex's opportunities in the paint, although the Ghanaian side found renewed energy in the second half.

Malik Temple scored 13 points in the third quarter as Spintex attempted to close the gap, while James Amotoe finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

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Despite the late pressure, Stade Malien held on to secure the win and make a positive start to their Elite 16 campaign.