Liberia: GOL Proposes U.S.$2m to Empower Motorcyclists in 2027 Budget

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has announced a series of people-centered investments in the proposed US$1.538 billion Fiscal Year 2027 National Budget, including US$2 million to empower Liberian motorcyclists and salary adjustments for thousands of public sector workers.

Minister Ngafuan made the disclosure on Monday, November 9, 2026, during a special press briefing at the Ministry of Information in Monrovia, where he outlined key priorities and proposed interventions contained in the draft budget submitted to the 55th National Legislature.

The proposed salary adjustments will benefit 358 health workers, 1,544 police officers with ranks, and 616 officers of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), as part of the combined 17,000 public sector employees across government institutions, including teachers and volunteers.

The Minister also disclosed that the Government has reversed salary harmonization measures affecting the Judiciary, Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), General Auditing Commission (GAC), and medical professionals across the country, as part of efforts to improve public sector compensation and strengthen institutional performance.

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According to Minister Ngafuan, the draft budget reflects the Government's determination to translate improved domestic revenue performance into meaningful development outcomes for ordinary Liberians.

He recalled that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, in his budget message to the Legislature, described the FY2027 budget under the theme: "A Growing Budget for Bigger Impact: Accelerating the Implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development."

The President's proposed spending framework places particular emphasis on healthcare, education, gender and social protection, youth empowerment, infrastructure development, and public sector compensation.

Minister Ngafuan noted that by September 2026, domestic revenue collections had exceeded US$1 billion for the first time in Liberia's history, reflecting improvements in domestic resource mobilization and the Government's capacity to finance national development priorities.

In the health sector, the proposed allocation increases from US$110.9 million in FY2026 to US$135.8 million in FY2027, representing an additional US$24.9 million, or approximately 22 percent.

The increased funding will support the expansion and operationalization of health facilities, procurement of essential medical equipment and supplies, and improved compensation for healthcare professionals.

Among the major health investments, US$5.3 million is proposed for upgrading the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, including the procurement of dialysis machines and other critical equipment.

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Another US$1.5 million is earmarked for continuing construction works at C.H. Rennie Hospital in Margibi County, while US$15.3 million is proposed for infrastructure improvements and medical equipment at the Jackson F. Doe Memorial Referral Hospital.

The draft budget also proposes US$1.5 million for constructing the National Public Health Institute of Liberia headquarters, US$1 million for the Community Pharmacy Program, and US$800,000 to strengthen the national response to Hepatitis B.

Additional allocations, he said, include US$2.5 million for school feeding and school health initiatives, US$800,000 for a WAEC examination printing facility, and US$3 million for the Liberian National Football Team the Lonestar.

Minister Ngafuan told Liberians that the government has also proposed US$12 million payment for the RIA Road project to Afreximbank, while continuing efforts to settle outstanding obligations to vendors and expand employment opportunities through the National Cadet Program and internship placements across government institutions.

Minister Ngafuan stressed that the proposed FY2027 National Budget represents a continued commitment to inclusive growth, improved public service delivery, and accelerated implementation of the ARREST Agenda.

He encouraged Liberians to view the proposed investments as part of the Government's broader effort to ensure that increased domestic revenue translates into tangible improvements in livelihoods and national development.

The draft FY2027 National Budget is now before the 55th National Legislature for consideration and approval.