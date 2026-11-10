Uganda: Medics Warn of Late Health-Seeking Behaviour

Kampala — Medics at China-Uganda Friendship Hospital Naguru have warned that delayed health-seeking behaviour continues to contribute to preventable deaths in Uganda, with many people, particularly men, seeking medical attention only when illnesses have advanced.

The warning came on Saturday during a free integrated medical camp organised by the Rotary Club of Upper Kololo in partnership with Phaneroo Ministries at Phaneroo Grounds in Nakawa Division.

Hundreds of residents from Naguru Parish and neighbouring areas turned up for the services.

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The camp, held under the theme "Healthy Homes and Family Care: Prevention, Care and Continuity", had targeted 2,000 people. By lunchtime, however, health workers said the turnout had already tripled their expected workload, with long queues forming at almost every service point.

Dr Florence Naigaga from Naguru Hospital said the biggest challenge was not necessarily the lack of health services, but the tendency among patients to delay seeking care.

She said many people only visit health facilities when pain becomes unbearable or a condition can no longer be managed at home. By then, treatment may be more expensive and complicated, and in some cases, the opportunity for effective intervention may have been lost.

Naigaga singled out men, saying cultural beliefs, fear of diagnosis, busy work schedules and self-medication often keep them away from health facilities until complications develop.

She said women and children were generally more consistent in seeking healthcare, partly because of regular contact with health services through antenatal care, immunisation and family planning programmes.

Elizabeth Mushabe, the President of the Rotary Club of Upper Kololo, said the camp was designed as a one-stop centre for residents in Naguru, particularly people she described as the urban poor, who have limited time and resources to access healthcare.

"There is a population of poor people in Naguru, whom we call the urban poor. They leave home every morning and return late. They hardly find time for healthcare. So we thought that giving them this service, integrating all these services, would give them a one-stop chance to come for a health assessment and get served," Mushabe said.

She said the Rotary Club had spent three years working inside Naguru Remand Home, where it has been providing skills training to juvenile offenders. In its fourth year of work in the area, the club decided to extend its activities to the wider community, including Naguru 1, Naguru 2, Katale, Naguru Police and the market area.

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Mushabe said the organisers had spent a week mobilising residents to attend the camp and sensitising them on household sanitation, prevention of non-communicable diseases and the importance of regular health check-ups.

Gerald Obai, the District Governor for Rotary District 9213, said the camp demonstrated Rotary's commitment to taking healthcare services to people who cannot afford them or face difficulties accessing health facilities.

"There are so many people out there who need services like this, but because they can't afford them, or because the costs are too high, or even just getting to a health facility is a challenge, when they get an opportunity like this, they get attended to and get the treatment they need," Obai said.

He said misconceptions also discourage some people from attending medical camps for check-ups.

Obai argued that faith and medicine should complement each other rather than compete.

Olenge Ochan Brian, the Area Councillor for Naguru Parish, and other beneficiaries said the camp came at a time when the rising cost of medication had made basic healthcare increasingly difficult for many families to afford.

Services offered at the camp included general medical consultations, malaria testing, blood pressure and diabetes screening, maternal and child healthcare, eye care, HIV testing and counselling, and blood donation. Residents also received condoms and mosquito nets, among other services.