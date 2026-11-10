West Africa: Little League Nigeria to Host Fourth National, West Africa Baseball Tournament in Lagos

press release

The six-day competition, scheduled for 17 to 22 December , will feature 14 teams across four divisions as organisers seek to strengthen grassroots baseball and softball development.

Lagos will host the fourth edition of the Little League National and West Africa Baseball Tournament from 17 to 22 December with 14 teams expected to compete across four divisions.

The six-day competition, scheduled for Baptist Academy, Obanikoro, Lagos, will bring together young baseball and softball players for an event aimed at promoting sporting talent, sportsmanship, friendship and community development.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Kehinde Laniyan, District Administrator of Little League Nigeria, described the competition as "our own World Series", saying it provides young athletes with an opportunity to showcase their abilities and experience the excitement of competitive baseball and softball.

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Mr Laniyan, who is also the Tournament Director of the National and West Africa Little League Tournaments, Baseball Commissioner for the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Africa and President of Kenny Tournament Enterprises Limited, said the competition had reached its fourth edition following three consecutive successful outings.

He said the growth of the tournament reflected the organisers' commitment to establishing Little League as a platform for youth sports development in Nigeria.

According to him, the initiative goes beyond sporting competition, using baseball and softball to instil values such as discipline, respect, teamwork, responsibility, perseverance and humility in children.

He explained that the programme focuses on young people during their formative years, when character, confidence and leadership qualities are developed.

"We are not simply producing baseball and softball players; we are helping to raise responsible young people and future leaders," Mr Laniyan said.

He also stressed the importance of Little League in building a sustainable future for baseball and softball in Nigeria, noting that young athletes need structured opportunities to develop their abilities and progress to higher levels of competition.

He said the programme provides opportunities for coaching, talent identification, competitive experience and international exposure.

Through Little League's international affiliations and development pathways, Mr Laniyan added, young players can progress beyond their communities and potentially compete at international championships and major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

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He urged parents, schools, sports administrators, community leaders, sponsors and sports enthusiasts to support the tournament, saying their involvement would help create more opportunities for young athletes.

The fourth edition is expected to further strengthen grassroots baseball and softball development in Nigeria while providing participants with an opportunity to showcase their talents, acquire valuable life skills and build lasting relationships through sport.