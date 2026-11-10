Botswana: Men Netball Team Starts Super Power Week Campaign

Gaborone — Botswana men's senior netball team is expected to compete in the 2026 Males Netball Super Power Week, which starts today until Sunday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The competition, to be held at Wembley Indoor Arena, will bring together teams from the region, providing Botswana with an opportunity to test its strength against international opposition.

Botswana has been drawn in the Green Pool alongside Zimbabwe, Royal Bafokeng, University Sport South Africa (USSA) and Protea Warriors, while the other pool has eSwatini, Namibia, SA U23 males, South African National Defence Force and South African Police Services teams.

The national team will open its campaign against Zimbabwe tomorrow, before facing Royal Bafokeng on Friday and USSA on Saturday.The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals scheduled for Sunday, with final set to be played later in the day.

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Botswana has previously recorded notable performances in men's netball, winning the Lesotho Tri-Nations Cup unbeaten in 2022.

However, the team finished fourth at its Africa Netball Cup debut in 2023 before placing sixth at the 2025 edition in Malawi.

The 12-member squad comprises four defenders, four midcourt players and four shooters.

The defensive department consists of Letlhare Ketumile, Lucas John, Moalosi Henry and Masogo Monty, while the midcourt features Bogatsu Thuto, Monyama Tshegofatso, Moswate Bonang and Rataola Merapelo. The shooters are Kebonyemang Peter, Kgomokhumo Karabo, Masogo Terry and Mphaleng Oscar.

The team will be managed by Kabo Basaako Topo, with Neo Ntwaagae as head coach and Shathiso Mugibelo as assistant coach. Mochankana Choopota will serve as the team medic.

BOPA