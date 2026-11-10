Zambia Seek Another Double in CAF African Schools Football Championship Cosafa Qualifier

The CAF African Schools Football Championship | COSAFA Qualifier will bring together nine nations in Saldanha Bay, South Africa, from 4-6 December, 2026 with places at the continental finals and substantial prize money for school development up for grabs.

The fifth edition of the regional competition will feature both Boys' and Girls' Under-15 tournaments, with Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe represented.

The tournament provides an important opportunity for Southern Africa's emerging young footballers to test themselves against regional opposition, with the winners in each category progressing to the continental finals in 2027.

The vital schools competition was launched in 2022 by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, aided by a donation of USD 10,000,000 from the Motsepe Foundation.

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Since then, more than 3-million boys and girls from 49 different African countries have taken part, not only developing their football skills, but also benefitting from several off-pitch programmes that deepen their knowledge.

Defending champions Zambia will arrive hoping to repeat their remarkable success in Stellenbosch in December 2025, when they claimed both titles and ended South Africa's three-year dominance of the competition.

The COSAFA Qualifier was first staged in Lilongwe, Malawi, in 2022, when the competition involved individual schools representing their countries.

South Africa's Clapham High School won the inaugural Boys' title, defeating hosts Salima Secondary School 1-0 in the final, while Edendale Technical School claimed the Girls' crown.

The format subsequently evolved, with national teams selected from domestic schools competitions representing their countries from 2023 onwards.

Harare, Zimbabwe, hosted the second edition in 2023, before the tournament moved to Walvis Bay in Namibia in 2024 and Stellenbosch in South Africa in 2025.

Last year, the Zambian Boys' team defeated hosts South Africa 2-1 in the final, recovering from an early setback as Michael Chalinda equalised before Maxen Msimuko struck the winner.

Msimuko was named Player of the Tournament, while teammate Charles Sitali claimed the Golden Boot with four goals and Christopher Wamudila received the Golden Glove award.

The Girls' team completed a historic double as Matildah Hambulo scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over South Africa.

It was Zambia's first regional Girls' title and confirmed their growing strength at schools football level.

South Africa will be eager to reclaim both crowns on home soil, having enjoyed an exceptional record in the first three editions of the tournament.

Malawi claimed bronze in the Girls' tournament in 2025 after defeating Zimbabwe 2-1, while Eswatini finished third in the Boys' competition following a penalty shootout victory over Malawi.

At the Zonal Union phase, the winners of the Boys' and Girls' competitions each receive USD 100,000, with the runners-up collecting USD 75,000 and the third-placed teams awarded USD 50,000.

That represents a combined USD 450,000 in prize money across the two competitions at the COSAFA Qualifier.

The financial rewards increase significantly at the Continental Finals, where the winners of both categories each receive USD 300,000.

The runners-up earn USD 200,000, while the bronze medallists receive USD 150,000 in each competition.

Across CAF's six Zonal Unions and the Continental Finals, the annual prize-money allocation amounts to USD 4 million.

Crucially, these funds are earmarked for development projects rather than personal rewards, with schools using the investment to improve educational and sporting infrastructure.

Previous beneficiaries have invested in classrooms, football pitches, study facilities, computers, school transport and other resources that provide lasting benefits to learners and their communities.

The impact of the competition has already been felt at continental level.

South Africa became the first COSAFA nation to win an African Schools Football Championship continental title when their Girls' team triumphed in Zanzibar, Tanzania, in 2024.

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The South African Boys' team had previously finished runners-up at the inaugural continental finals in Durban in 2023.

The most recent continental champions are Senegal in the Boys' competition and Ghana in the Girls' tournament, following their victories in Harare in April 2026.

CAF AFRICAN SCHOOLS FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP | COSAFA QUALIFIER 2026Dates: 4-6 December 2026

Venue: Saldanha Bay, South Africa

Participating nations: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe

ZONAL UNION PRIZE MONEYWinners: USD 100,000

Runners-up: USD 75,000

Third place: USD 50,000

CONTINENTAL FINALS PRIZE MONEYWinners: USD 300,000

Runners-up: USD 200,000

Third place: USD 150,000