Uganda Puts Football At the Centre of Its London Pitch

London, UK — Uganda is using this year's World Travel Market (WTM) London to sell itself as a place for football fans as well as holidaymakers. The country is showcasing its tourism attractions and growing sports tourism opportunities at one of the world's leading travel trade exhibitions.

The push builds on recent momentum: the launch of Uganda's partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and a series of destination marketing roadshows across the United Kingdom.

Team Uganda is led by the State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Hon. Suzan Nakawuki. The delegation is in London to position the country as a compelling tourism proposition and to deepen contacts with international travel trade representatives, tourism investors and media.

Nakawuki said Uganda is using international platforms such as WTM to improve its visibility, strengthen tourism partnerships and attract more visitors. "Uganda has exceptional tourism offerings. We are here to invite the world to discover the Pearl of Africa, engage our tourism businesses and explore the many opportunities Uganda offers. With AFCON 2027 approaching, we also see sports tourism as an important opportunity to connect football audiences with Uganda's unique visitor experiences," she said.

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The London trip follows a week-long UK destination marketing roadshow organised by the Uganda Tourism Board in collaboration with the Uganda High Commission in London. It covered Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham. Ugandan tour operators met travel trade representatives in each city to promote their products, make business connections and stimulate travel to the Pearl of Africa.

Uganda Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Ms Juliana Kagwa said WTM London offers a chance to turn visibility into real business.

"WTM London is a strategic platform for us to strengthen partnerships and generate business opportunities for our private sector players. Coming on the heels of our roadshows in Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, and the launch of our CAF partnership ahead of AFCON 2027, we are building strong momentum for Uganda. We want football fans, holidaymakers and business travellers alike to see Uganda not simply as a place to visit, but as a destination to explore, experience and return to," she said.

Uganda's stand is hard to miss. Its creatively designed display brings the country's tourism identity to life. The centrepiece is an artistic installation of a football pitch. It signals Uganda's ambition to use sports tourism and the international appeal of football, as the country prepares to co-host AFCON 2027.

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The installation has drawn curiosity from showgoers and has become a conversation starter for visitors and international delegates. The Uganda team is dressed in colourful Team Uganda football jerseys.

The exhibition space is larger this year and holds more Ugandan tourism operators. That gives them more chances to meet international travel buyers, hold business-to-business meetings, showcase their products and form partnerships