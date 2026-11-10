Ethiopia: Food Shortages Hit 71 Percent of Ethiopian Families Displaced Into Kenya's Moyale

Addis Abeba — Tens of thousands of people who fled escalating conflict in Moyale along Ethiopia's border between Oromia and Somali regional states and crossed into northern Kenya are facing acute food shortages, inadequate shelter and limited access to clean water and healthcare, according to a new assessment by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and humanitarian partners.

An estimated 50,000 people had arrived in Kenya's Moyale area as of 29 October following weeks of fighting in Ethiopia's Borana and surrounding areas, many arriving with few belongings and relying on already resource-constrained host communities for basic necessities.

The conflict erupted in Ethiopia's Moyale town on 18 October following a dispute over the opening of a Somali Regional State administration office and the raising of its flag. The dispute triggered an exchange of gunfire between Somali regional forces and Oromia local militias, leaving 13-year-old Diqqoo Jaataan Aagaa dead.

Residents gave conflicting accounts of the circumstances surrounding the girl's death, with some accusing Somali regional police of shooting her, while others said she was caught in crossfire. However, the incident triggered protests, transport disruptions and the closure of businesses before escalating into wider armed confrontations.

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Fighting intensified on 22 October, with heavy exchanges of gunfire reported in several parts of Moyale, including Malab, Chamuk, Bole, Kebele 01 and Waqo Dogo. The clashes subsequently spread to Gumi Eldallo, Wachile and Arero districts in the East Borana Zone, with reports of burned homes, civilian casualties and mass displacement, Addis Standard reported.

In its latest reporting on 4 November, Addis Standard said fighting had continued in seven districts, with particularly intense clashes around the Dawa River basin. Attempts at mediation between the two sides had failed to produce a lasting agreement, while residents expressed fears of further displacement and casualties.

The IOM assessment, conducted between 29 and 30 October by the Kenyan government and Marsabit County administration, with support from UN agencies and humanitarian organizations, found that 71% of surveyed households did not have enough food, while 80% identified food as their most urgent need.

"Families who fled are facing serious shortages of food, water and adequate shelter, while communities hosting them are already facing limited resources," said Nomagugu Ncube, IOM Kenya Chief of Mission, calling for assistance to reach both displaced families and their host communities.

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The assessment covered 758 households across temporary displacement sites and host communities in Moyale. Nearly all households surveyed (96%) had fled Ethiopia, mainly from the Oromia and Somali regions. Nine in 10 respondents said their entire village had fled, indicating the extensive scale of displacement.

Children account for more than half of the displaced population, including a significant number under the age of five, raising concerns over their health and well-being amid worsening living conditions.

Access to safe drinking water and sanitation also remains severely constrained. Some 44% of surveyed households reported insufficient access to drinking water, while more than three-quarters said they had no handwashing facilities.

Conditions were particularly difficult at temporary displacement sites in Somare, Taqwa Mosque and St. Mary's Catholic, where access to water and sanitation was severely limited.

Healthcare access is another major concern, with more than half of surveyed households reporting difficulties reaching nearby health facilities, mainly due to high costs and shortages of medicines.

Most displaced families are staying with relatives or other members of host communities, placing additional pressure on already limited household resources. Others have sought refuge in schools and temporary sites, while some are sleeping in the open.

OM and humanitarian partners are calling for urgent funding to scale up food assistance, emergency shelter, clean water, sanitation and healthcare for displaced families and the communities hosting them. AS