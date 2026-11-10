South Africa: DA Emerges As Largest Party in Five Gauteng Hubs, but Actionsa Holds the Key

9 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Paul Berkowitz

The DA emerged as the largest party in five key Gauteng municipalities, but governing them will require coalition deals - with ActionSA central to forming majorities across several councils.

Every single municipality across Gauteng - except for Midvaal, which the DA won outright - will need a coalition government. The DA and ANC are the only parties that can anchor any coalition, and, apart from a grand coalition between the two, ActionSA is vital to forming any majority.

The DA is the largest party in all three metros and the two secondary cities (Emfuleni and Mogale City), but that doesn't mean that it will be in government. The ANC and ActionSA could form majority coalitions but only with the help of other parties, replicating the existing unstable, multiparty coalitions across the province.

In Johannesburg, the DA-ActionSA coalition would easily get over the line with the help of one more party, while the ANC would need ActionSA, the EFF and probably at least two other parties.

ActionSA is in second place in Tshwane and big enough to form a majority coalition with the DA on its own. The ANC would need the help of ActionSA, the EFF and another party, such as MK or the SACP.

ActionSA also holds the cards in Ekurhuleni: it could bring a majority to a DA-FF+ coalition or an ANC-EFF coalition.

Compared with 2021, most...

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