South Africa: Business Is Betting On a Post-ANC Joburg - - Unless Ego Gets in the Way

From Redefine Properties' Joburg vacancies to Growthpoint's Waterfall strategy, property companies are adapting to municipal dysfunction while watching coalition negotiations.

Finally, after a very frantic few days, I think the dust is beginning to clear a little bit after our local government elections.

And while some people are still letting their egos talk for them (will Herman Mashaba really give up the chance for this party to play a leading role in Joburg just because of Helen Zille - and will his party let him?) I suspect that around many of the better water coolers this morning there was some discussion about the results.

One of the strange things about this election was that for the first time we really saw big businesses getting quite involved. And not just through proxy groups, but directly.

People like Ninety One's Hendrik du Toit responded to direct questions about Joburg in particular, saying they believed it could be "turned around relatively quickly".

Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso spoke about how business was ready to jump in and help.

And there were pretty stark warnings, including from this Jozi resident, about how business might react if there was no change in that city.

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