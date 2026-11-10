South Africa: Raid, Arrest, Extort, Release - Police Shakedown of Immigrants for Bribes 'Now Routine'

9 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ayanda Charlie

With anti-immigrant fervour and crackdowns sweeping through South Africa, some police officers have reportedly sought to cash in. Viewfinder interviewed two groups of foreign nationals who say they are now regularly extorted by police officers where they live and work.

In Rosettenville, Gauteng, foreign shopkeepers and hairdressers said that police make routine stops at their businesses, threatening to arrest and deport those who do not pay sometimes substantial bribes. In Knysna, Western Cape, foreign workers in low-paying jobs say their transport runs to and from work are beset by police officers who demand payment - also under threat of arrest and deportation. Both groups said that the extent to which they are targeted by police has increased substantially in 2026.

Since at least 2015, civil society organisations such as Corruption Watch and Lawyers for Human Rights have routinely raised the alarm over police and Home Affairs officials abusing their power over migrants to solicit bribes large and small.

Lawyers for Human Rights has published similar reports in recent years, which highlighted the role of police and Home Affairs officials abusing their powers over immigrants to extort bribes. All 41 people it interviewed for a 2023 LHR report attested to the "pervasive solicitation of bribes... as a condition for their release".

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"Foreign nationals have become a lucrative business for all law enforcement," added Sharon Ekambaram, the head of LHR's Refugee and Migrant Rights programme, during a recent interview.

A cycle...

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