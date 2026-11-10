South Africa: From Imports to Exports - Canola Success Offers SA a Farming Blueprint

South Africa's canola industry has become a net exporter, showing how investment, processing capacity and demand can drive agricultural growth.

Several agricultural commodities and value chains have shown admirable progress in South Africa. We see such success in fruits like citrus, berries, grapes, as well as various nuts. The grain and oilseed industries have also seen success in recent years.

Take soybeans, for example - South Africa now produces about 3 million tonnes a year.

Not long ago, however, the country was a net importer of soybean oilcake for animal feed. Investment in crushing or processing plants sparked a surge in area plantings and reversed the trajectory of South Africa's soybean industry to the extent that today, South Africa is a net exporter of soybeans.

This happened between 2014 and 2020. But the success is not limited to that. We see impressive expansion even in smaller oilseeds. Consider the canola industry, for example.

Such progress across multiple crops and value chains should inspire further expansion across the broader sector. Since South African farmers began commercial planting of canola on 17,000 hectares in 1998-99, the area has increased to an estimated 197,890 hectares in 2026-27.

Like soybeans, the increase in canola plantings is driven, among other things, by rising domestic demand for oils and oilcake. Some areas have also switched from...