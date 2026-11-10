South Africa: Ai Is Reshaping the Landscape for Legal Graduates Trying to Learn On the Job

The traditional path to go from legal apprentice to admitted attorney or advocate is changing as automation threatens developmental roles.

Law firms and their software providers are at pains to tell the world that AI will augment and not replace humans. But are they protecting the processes that transform junior-level caterpillars into partner-level butterflies?

In the US, data showed that the overall employment rate for law students who graduated in 2025 was the second highest ever, but there were fewer graduates in total. Put another way, if the class of 2025 had been larger, employment outcomes would have been weaker.

One advocate who spoke to Daily Maverick on condition of anonymity said that there was "a significant level of disagreement between people in terms of what their predictions are".

"Undoubtedly, AI will change the nature of people's roles. It will change the composition of what we do on a daily basis."

The source has heard anecdotally that it is becoming much harder for law graduates to land jobs, but said that at the commercial law Bar level, junior staff had plenty to do.

The issue, however, was that "law firms are incredibly cost-conscious and... there's real uncertainty about whether investing in human capital will have the return that it used to have".

Retha Beerman, head of knowledge management at Cliffe...