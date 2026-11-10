Twelve of 18 presidential aspirants submitted nomination papers by Monday, November 9, while six withdrew from the process, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says.

IEC chairperson Joseph Colley said the nomination period began on November 3 and will close on November 14.

The six who withdrew after collecting nomination papers were the All Inclusive Party, Gambia Action Party, National Unity Party, Musa Jallow, Ismaila Joof and Alkali Cham.

Four of the 12 submissions had not been processed because the required D1 million deposit had not been paid. They were the Democratic Party, Salifu Jallow, Yusupha Dumbuya and Joseph Henry Joof. The latter three are standing as independent candidates.

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The IEC said it had also not processed the submission by the Gambia Labour Party, which is sponsoring Bamusa Dukureh. The Commission said Dukureh had publicly acknowledged holding dual citizenship, and his senior secondary school certificate had been sent to the relevant authorities for verification.

The IEC provided updates on seven other aspirants whose papers had been processed or reviewed. Some still need to provide signatures or documents, and the Commission has not yet announced the final list of candidates.

Modou Lamin Sima of the Alliance of Progressive Citizens must submit 1,040 more registered-voter signatures to reach the national requirement of 5,000.

Independent aspirant Isatou Touray needs 12 more signatures from the Kerewan Administrative Area to meet the regional threshold of 200.

Ansu Sanneh of the National Builders Party must provide 144 additional signatures from Banjul, 23 from Basse and 379 nationally. The Commission is also carrying out further checks on his citizenship.

Kebba Bojang of the National Democratic Party needs five more signatures from Banjul, 21 from Kanifing and 1,914 nationally. The IEC is also verifying his senior secondary school certificate.

Independent aspirant Bakary K. Badjie needs 125 more signatures from Banjul, 36 from Kanifing, 110 from Kerewan, 127 from Mansakonko, 44 from Janjanbureh and 91 from Basse. He needs another 2,310 signatures nationally.

Ebrima Tabora Manneh of the People's Alliance Party must provide 57 more signatures from Kanifing, eight from Mansakonko and three from Janjanbureh. He also needs 1,507 additional signatures nationally.

The IEC said Talib Ahmed Bensouda of the Unite Party did not need to submit further documents or signatures.

The Commission said the nomination process remained open and more aspirants could submit papers before the November 14 deadline. It said it would continue updating the public on submissions and corrections, and announce the approved candidates later.