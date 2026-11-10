Ethiopia: The World I Taught, the War I Witnessed - a Personal Reckoning With the Erosion of International Law in Tigray

opinion

Addis Abeba — For more than two decades as an academic staff member at Mekelle University, I stood before lecture halls filled with young, eager minds teaching political science and thought of the promises of a better future. In those classrooms, I taught my students about the post-Cold War new world order, the sacred duty of international law, and the indispensability of international organizations in preserving human dignity. Beyond academia, as the former board chair and member of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society Tigray Region branch, the principles of humanitarian assistance were not merely textbook concepts to me--they were a lived, solemn vow.

International Humanitarian Law (IHL), the legal framework governing human behavior in its most destructive state, was born not out of abstract philosophy but from raw, unvarnished horror. In 1859, Swiss businessman Henry Dunant witnessed the devastating aftermath of the Battle of Solferino, where over 40,000 dead and wounded soldiers lay abandoned without basic medical care. Horrified, Dunant organized local villagers under the simple banner Tutti fratelli ("All are brothers") to treat the suffering regardless of their uniform. His memoir, A Memory of Solferino, catalyzed two historic milestones: the founding of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in 1863 and the adoption of the First Geneva Convention in 1864.

For the first time, sovereign states established written rules governing conduct during wartime, recognizing medical personnel as neutral and guaranteeing humane treatment for wounded combatants. As weapons became increasingly lethal, international humanitarian law evolved to address emerging threats and establish clearer limits on the conduct of war.

The Hague Conventions (1899 and 1907) restricted the use of certain weapons and military tactics, prohibiting chemical agents, poison, and weapons designed to cause unnecessary suffering. The Four Geneva Conventions (1949) expanded protections in the aftermath of World War II to cover naval combatants, prisoners of war, and civilian populations. The UN Charter (1945) and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) established the prohibition of aggressive war (jus ad bellum) while affirming the inherent dignity of every human being and laying the foundation for its protection under international law. The Rome Statute (1998) established the International Criminal Court (ICC), codifying war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide while reinforcing individual accountability for commanders and heads of state.

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Together, these instruments established an unequivocal legal benchmark: Even war has limits. I brought these principles into my classroom daily, persuading my students that humanity had made a permanent shift.

However, recent conflicts spanning Palestine, Tigray, Sudan, Rwanda, Iraq, Yemen, and Ukraine reveal a glaring discrepancy between the solemn oaths of IHL and the plight of unarmed civilians. This reality compels me to question the genuine commitment of the international community to human dignity. Are wars truly governed by international law? If so, why do these laws remain ineffective in practice?

Even war has limits."

Theoretically, conflict does not suspend humanity or abolish the treaties that states agreed must govern the ethics of warfare. Yet unarmed civilians continue to be killed, displaced, denied medical supplies, and uprooted from their homelands. Millions of children are left without caretakers, and countless women are systematically targeted with sexual violence. According to official UNHCR global figures, over 117.8 million people remain forcibly displaced worldwide--including 68.7 million internally displaced persons and 35.5 million refugees. These figures expose the severe enforcement crisis facing IHL today. It is true that war has laws, but having these laws means little if signatory states fail to implement and enforce them. In recent conflicts, IHL bodies have often been reduced to issuing press releases that cannot save lives, prevent displacement, or stop mass atrocities, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.

The Global Breakdown: Half-decade of unchecked atrocity

The past half-decade has delivered an agonizing reckoning for those of us who believed in the post-Cold War promise. Across multiple battlefields, armed actors have turned civilian populations from incidental victims into intentional targets, deploying starvation, total siege, and indiscriminate bombardment as standard doctrines.

In Ukraine, the re-emergence of large-scale interstate war brought systematic strikes on power grids and residential blocks, displacing millions. In Gaza, urban warfare reached an unprecedented density of destruction, leveling residential quarters and dismantling critical medical safeguards under sustained bombardment. In Sudan, rival military factions turned major metropolitan areas into free-fire zones, triggering widespread ethnic killings in Darfur and uprooting millions.

As a father who wishes above all else for a bright, peaceful, and secure future for my daughters, watching this global unraveling breaks my heart. I used to tell my young students that international law existed to protect their future; today, fathers across the globe are forced to watch their children suffer under the weight of unpunished war crimes.

Among these defining crises of our era, the conflict in Tigray serves as a stark, deeply personal testament to how total siege, high-tech remote violence, and geopolitical neglect converge to break the international rule of law. While the UN Security Council has convened several times and issued numerous statements, declarations alone have proven powerless to ensure safety, deliver humanitarian assistance, or avert tragedy.

The Tigray Crucible: Siege, weaponized starvation, and broken peace

During the 2020-2022 war, I was in Tigray. I personally witnessed gross violations of human rights, people dying from starvation and lack of medicine, families torn apart, and Tigray disconnected from the outside world under a complete 360-degree blockade imposed by the federal government and allied forces. Hundreds of thousands of civilians lost their lives, over a million were displaced, thousands of women suffered sexual violence, and essential social infrastructure was methodically dismantled.

This devastating campaign did not materialize out of thin air in November 2020. It was preceded by state-led rhetoric that systematically dehumanized Tigrayans. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed publicly characterized Tigrayan leaders as "day-hyenas," while his advisor Daniel Kibret called for the eradication of Tigrayans, describing them as "cancers" and "weeds" in need of removal. Despite these unmistakable warning signs of impending genocide, the international community was celebrating its diplomatic honeymoon with the prime minister, having awarded him the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. When conflict erupted, international actors issued mild statements while watching the horror unfold like scenes in a movie.

The war brought together the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), Eritrean forces, regional state troops, and Amhara militias in a brutal military campaign. Rather than adhering to international humanitarian law (IHL), the combatants employed tactics that directly threatened the population's biological and social survival through a systematic blockade.

Banking services were frozen by the central authorities, cutting people off from their savings, trade, and diaspora remittances, resulting in severe cash shortages and the breakdown of markets. Telecommunications, internet services, and news media were also shut down, isolating millions of people and obstructing efforts to document human rights abuses. Meanwhile, access to fuel, medicine, and food aid was severely restricted, contributing to widespread famine and the near-total collapse of the healthcare system.

Such measures directly violate core tenets of international law, notably Article 54 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, which strictly prohibits starving civilians and destroying objects indispensable to their survival.

Personal grief, atrocity documentation, and renewed crisis

This tragedy was not an abstract academic case study for me--it shattered my life completely. Because of the war and the collapse of healthcare, I lost my beloved wife, along with many dear relatives and colleagues.

Amid this profound grief, I was called to lead the Commission of Inquiry on Tigray Genocide (CITG), tasked with documenting the raw human atrocities, civilian suffering, and physical destruction inflicted upon our region. Every testimony of agony I recorded solidified my conviction: such horrors must never be repeated--not in Tigray, not anywhere in Ethiopia, and not anywhere in the world. As a member of the Tigray Public Diplomacy Council--a civic initiative composed of academics, civic leaders, and diaspora representatives dedicated to regional stability--I worked relentlessly to foster dialogue and build a path toward peace.

Lasting stability requires putting human rights and international humanitarian law above political, military, and economic ambitions"

When the November 2022 Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) was signed between the Ethiopian federal government and the TPLF, it brought a brief glimmer of hope. However, key provisions--including full disarmament, the complete withdrawal of non-federal forces, the return of displaced persons, and genuine accountability--stalled. Internal political fragmentation within Tigray, combined with a lack of federal commitment to fully implement the Pretoria accord, steadily escalated tensions.

Recently, renewed military hostilities and security escalations have once again erupted across parts of Tigray. Heavy artillery and ground clashes have displaced thousands, while organizations such as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) report treating hundreds of wounded civilians in regional facilities. With communications and services disrupted once more, the trauma returned instantly. When lines went dark, I found myself unable to reach relatives and colleagues in Mekelle, paralyzed by anxiety for their safety.

Subduing geopolitics for global peace, reclaiming the rule of law

The systemic failure to enforce compliance in Tigray, Sudan, Ukraine, and Gaza is fundamentally a crisis of political will. Power rivalries, strategic alliances, and economic interests too often lead international bodies and influential states to apply International Humanitarian Law (IHL) selectively. As I recently argued in Addis Standard regarding the U.S. decision to lift sanctions on Ethiopia and Eritrea, prioritizing strategic partnerships over principled accountability sets a dangerous precedent. When global powers prematurely replace accountability with impunity, it signals to warring factions worldwide that severe violations of international law carry no lasting consequences.

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When geopolitical calculations take precedence over the rule of law, the consequences extend far beyond individual conflicts. Violations of international norms in one conflict can become precedents for combatants elsewhere, gradually eroding established standards of conduct. Accountability also weakens when the UN Security Council and regional bodies are paralyzed by political deadlock, vetoes, or strategic alliances, allowing impunity to flourish. Moreover, human lives risk being valued according to political or geopolitical considerations, creating a hierarchy of victims. Yet a victim in Mekelle, Khartoum, or Gaza deserves the same legal protection as a victim in Kyiv.

Humanitarian law was constructed to function universally, independent of political alliances or strategic convenience. Allowing political interests to dictate when the Geneva Conventions apply undermines the credibility of the entire international order. The founding of the Red Cross in 1863 and the first Geneva treaty in 1864 proved that humanity could establish shared rules even amid intense conflict. Rebuilding that consensus today is an urgent necessity for global security.

For Tigray and active conflicts worldwide, lasting stability requires putting human rights and international humanitarian law above political, military, and economic ambitions. Ending blockades, enforcing strict target verification in drone warfare, providing unhindered humanitarian access, and holding perpetrators accountable across all sides are not optional gestures; they are binding obligations under international law.

Having taught these principles in the classroom, organized relief on the ground, documented devastating losses as a commission lead, and personally borne the unbearable loss of my wife and relatives, I know the real human cost when these laws are ignored. If we allow power and political expediency to dictate survival, we discard the hard-won lessons of history and condemn our children, including my own daughters, to a world without mercy. AS

Editor's Note: Yemane Zeray Mesfin is a PAUSE Laureate and PhD Fellow at Paris Nanterre University, an Associate Professor at Mekelle University, former Commissioner of the Commission of Inquiry on Tigray Genocide (CITG), and former Board Chair of the Ethiopian Red Cross Tigray Branch. He can be reached at yemane.zeray@mu.edu.et