Southern Africa: SADC to Convene Seventh Ordinary Meeting of Committee of Ministers Responsible for Disaster Risk Management

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The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will convene the Seventh Ordinary Meeting of the Committee of Ministers Responsible for Disaster Risk Management virtually on 12 November 2026. The meeting will focus on the state of disaster preparedness for the 2026/27 season, particularly in view of prevailing El Niño conditions and their anticipated implications for the region.

The meeting will be officially opened and chaired by Honourable Velenkosini Fiki Hlabisa, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the Committee of SADC Ministers Responsible for Disaster Risk Management, supported by His Excellency Mr. Elias M. Magosi, SADC Executive Secretary.

The meeting will bring together Ministers responsible for Disaster Risk Management from SADC Member States, alongside senior government officials, humanitarian and development partners, research institutions and technical experts.

Ministers will deliberate on strategic and operational measures to strengthen regional preparedness, enhance coordination and ensure timely and effective responses to humanitarian emergencies. The discussions will take place against the backdrop of the 2026/27 Seasonal Climate Outlook, which indicates prevailing El Niño conditions in the tropical Pacific that are expected to strengthen further, potentially resulting in a strong to very strong event. These conditions could have significant humanitarian, socio-economic and fiscal implications for the SADC region.

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The meeting will receive an update on the 2025/26 rainfall season and its implications for food and livelihood security, as well as the 2026/27 Seasonal Climate Outlook. A key focus will be the State of Disaster Preparedness for the 2026/27 Season, as the region continues to monitor the evolving El Niño situation and strengthen contingency planning for timely response.

Ministers will also discuss the Coordination of Humanitarian Relief Supplies across the Region, including the Regional Prepositioning Strategy, which aims to strengthen regional logistics preparedness and improve the timely mobilisation and positioning of emergency relief supplies ahead of forecast hazards.

The meeting will consider the 2026 Regional Synthesis Report on the State of Food and Nutrition Security in SADC, which provides an evidence-based assessment of regional vulnerability trends to inform anticipatory action, response planning and resource mobilisation. Ministers will further consider the SADC Multi-Hazard Regional Anticipatory Action Framework 2026-2030, in order to strengthen disaster preparedness and community resilience through anticipatory actions, based on forecasts, pre-agreed decision protocols and pre-arranged financing.

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In addition, Ministers will deliberate on the full operationalisation of the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC) to strengthen the region's capacity to anticipate, prepare, coordinate and respond to humanitarian emergencies in a timely and effective manner.

The meeting will also address weather and climate-related matters, alongside other strategic and operational instruments guiding disaster risk management interventions as the region prepares for the anticipated impacts of El Niño.

The Ministerial Meeting will be preceded by the Meeting of SADC Senior Officials Responsible for Disaster Risk Management, to be held virtually on 11 November 2026. Through this engagement, SADC underscores its commitment to strengthening regional cooperation, preparedness and resilience, and ensuring that Member States are better equipped to protect lives, livelihoods and development gains in the face of increasing disaster risks.

For enquiries:

Ms. Barbara Lopi, Head of Communication and Public Relations, email; blopi@sadc.int or Mr. Letso S. Mpho, email lmpho@sadc.int or email prinfo@sadc.int