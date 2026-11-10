Ethiopia Committed to Collective Security, Says Major General Adamneh

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia remains committed to collective security with professionalism, discipline and sacrifice, Defense Peacekeeping Center Head Major General Adamneh Mengiste said.

Speaking at the International Partners Day marked at the Defense Peacekeeping Center in Addis Ababa today, the head noted that Ethiopia's contributions to global peace span decades beginning with the Korean War in 1951 and extending through missions in the Congo, Rwanda, Liberia, Burundi, Darfur, Abyei, South Sudan, and Somalia.

The nation's long history of peacekeeping is rooted in professionalism, discipline, and profound sacrifice, Major General Adamneh stated, reaffirming Ethiopia's continued commitment to foster global peace and security.

Underscoring the nation's deep-rooted role in collective security as a founding member of the United Nations and the African Union, the Center Head paid tribute to the peacekeepers that lost their lives in the line of duty.

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He recalled that 4 personnel tragically lost their lives in South Sudan in 2026 alone.

"Their ultimate sacrifice will forever be etched in the history of our shared journey," Major General Adamneh stated.

Commandant of the International Peace Support Training Institute (IPSTI), Brigadier General Gezahegn Fikadu noted the institute's expanding role as an African center of excellence.

The institute equips military, police, and civilian personnel for complex UN, EU, and regional operations through generic, specialized, and mission-specific training, he said.

"IPSTI aspires to serve as an important platform for translating Ethiopia's wealth of practical experience into professional knowledge, skills, research, and training opportunities for the wider African and international peace support community."

Noting that modern peace support operations demand deepened collaboration, shared technology, and sustainable institutional backing, Brigadier General Gezahegn emphasized the need for strengthening local and international partners to collaborate on joint training, research, logistical support, and regional standby force development.

Major General Teshome Gemechu, Main Directorate Director of Defense International Relations and Military Cooperation at the Ministry of Defense, for his part emphasized the need to renew spirit of partnership to secure a more peaceful and stable future for Africa and the world.

Enhanced partnership provides a strong foundation for continued operations, he stated, calling on partners to maintain the spirit of cooperation by working together, sharing new knowledge, and helping each other in different modalities.

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The International Partners Day was marked along with partners, including military attaches of various countries and representatives of international organizations under the theme "Invest in Peace: Building Resilient Partnerships for Global Security".