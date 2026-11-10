Ghana: Tekpetey Breaks Silence - 'Why Call Me At 18 If It Was Not My Time?'

9 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Ludogorets forward Bernard Tekpetey has questioned the Black Stars' selection decisions after being overlooked once again despite his consistent performances in Europe.

In an interview, the Ghanaian winger, who has been featuring regularly in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, said he is hurt by the continuous snub, especially when players with little to no impact at club level are preferred ahead of him.

"If it's not my time to be called up, why did they call me when I was 18? I came to prove to Ghanaians that I could do it. So why wasn't I called up again after that?" Tekpetey asked.

Tekpetey, who earned his Black Stars debut as a teenager, believes his current form deserves a recall. He has been scoring goals and providing assists for Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, yet he continues to be left out of recent squads.

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"When you're playing in Europe, competing in the Champions League or Europa League, scoring goals and providing assists, but the national team comes around and you're overlooked for players from Slovakia, Cyprus or the Czech Republic who have zero goals and assists, how would you feel? You would feel very bad," he said.

His comments have sparked massive debate among Ghanaian football fans, with many calling for transparency and fairness in Black Stars call-ups.

Tekpetey's outburst adds to growing concerns about selection criteria under the current technical team, as Ghana continues its rebuild ahead of major tournaments.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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