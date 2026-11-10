Ghana: Ayariga Inspects Hao Xin Quarry Ahead of Mahama Inner City Big Push Initiative

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has visited the HAO XIN Quarry Annex as preparations advance towards the commencement of the John Mahama Inner City Big Push Initiative.

The visit forms part of efforts to assess and support the work ahead, as government moves to improve urban infrastructure and address the development needs of communities across the country.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Ayariga said the initiative reflects government's broader commitment to inclusive urban development that delivers meaningful improvements in the lives of the people.

He also revealed that plans are underway for the redevelopment of Agbogbloshie, with the aim of improving infrastructure, enhancing living conditions, and creating a more organised and sustainable environment for residents.

"Our focus remains on promoting inclusive urban development that delivers meaningful improvements in the lives of our people," the Minister stated.

The Mahama Inner City Big Push Initiative is expected to drive major infrastructural transformation in inner-city communities, focusing on roads, drainage, housing, sanitation, and economic opportunities for residents.