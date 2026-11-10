Ghana: Minority Caucus Urges Prez Mahama to Intervene in Jusag Strike

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to urgently intervene in the ongoing strike by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) and the Senior Staff Association of the Judicial Service of Ghana (SSAJUG).

The caucus said the continued industrial action over outstanding issues relating to the 2026 salary review was affecting the administration of justice and causing hardship for members of the public.

In a petition dated November 9, 2026, and addressed to the President, the Minority Caucus on Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions expressed concern that several engagements between the government, Judicial Service management and the unions had failed to resolve the dispute.

It noted that JUSAG announced on Sunday, November 8, that the strike would continue on Monday, November 9, despite the engagements.

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The caucus called on the President and the relevant ministries, particularly the Ministry of Finance, to engage the unions immediately, address their outstanding concerns and provide a clear plan to resolve the impasse.

It urged the Chief of Staff and Jubilee House to coordinate efforts at the highest level to prevent further delays in resolving the dispute.

The Minority further called on the Speaker and leadership of Parliament to facilitate urgent discussions and use parliamentary oversight to help address the situation.

It appealed to the Chief Justice and Judicial Service management to renew their commitment to staff welfare and intensify discussions with the government and the unions.

While acknowledging the right of workers to demand better conditions, the caucus said the strike was also affecting citizens who depended on the courts to settle disputes and access justice.

It cited families awaiting custody and property rulings, businesses seeking to recover debts and individuals whose liberty depended on timely court hearings as some of those affected by the disruption.

The Minority urged JUSAG and SSAJUG to remain open to constructive engagement while efforts were made to reach a fair settlement.

It assured the unions that it would use parliamentary engagement, oversight and public advocacy to push for a resolution.

The caucus said it wanted Judicial Service workers to return to work with their concerns addressed and their dignity respected, while ensuring that citizens could access justice without further disruption.