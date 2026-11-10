Ghana: Jusag, Ssajug Extend Indefinite Strike Over Unresolved Salary Dispute

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), in collaboration with the Senior Staff Association of the Judicial Service of Ghana (SSAJUG), has extended its indefinite strike over unresolved issues relating to the 2026 salary review.

The unions announced on Sunday, November 8, 2026, that their members would continue to stay away from work from Monday, November 9, until their demands were met.

In a statement signed by their General Secretaries, Abdulai Yakubu and George Taylor, the unions said they had engaged the Judicial Service Management and the government in recent days in an attempt to reach an agreement.

They explained that a revised final demand was submitted to the government on Thursday, November 5, after considering the concerns and financial constraints facing the government.

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However, the unions said they had not received any official response from either the government or the Judicial Service Management as of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

They therefore maintained that the strike would continue until their demands were addressed.

The unions also directed all Judicial Service staff, including those working at the Supreme Court, to stay away from work for the duration of the industrial action.

Although they acknowledged the difficulties the strike would cause members of the public and institutions that depend on their services, they said their current working conditions made it impossible to continue working.

JUSAG and SSAJUG said their members would only return to work when their demands had been met and staff were satisfied and motivated.