Uganda: Dr Diana Atwine - The Crisis Manager At the Helm of Uganda's Health System

For nearly a decade, Dr Diana Kanzira Atwine has occupied one of the most consequential positions in Uganda's public service, overseeing a health system repeatedly tested by disease outbreaks, resource constraints and demands for better service delivery.

Atwine has retained her position as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health following President Museveni's November 9, 2026 reshuffle of 51 permanent secretaries and other senior public service officials.

Her retention keeps her at the helm of the ministry responsible for overseeing Uganda's health sector, including public hospitals, disease surveillance, medicines, health workers, public health programmes and the management of resources allocated to healthcare.

As accounting officer and administrative head, she provides technical leadership and oversees the stewardship of the ministry's financial and human resources, placing her at the centre of decisions that affect healthcare delivery across the country.

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Her career in government is particularly notable for its progression from clinical medicine to presidential service, anti-corruption investigations and national health administration.

Atwine was born in 1973 in Galiraya, Kayunga District, on the southern shores of Lake Kyoga.

Her childhood was marked by the violence of Uganda's bush war. President Museveni, recounting her family's history during a celebration of her 25th wedding anniversary in 2024, said her father, a cattle keeper who supported the National Resistance Army (NRA), was killed alongside his three wives and their children by soldiers of the Obote government.

Her mother survived by hiding with Diana and her remaining siblings.

Museveni also recounted how, after the NRM came to power in 1986, survivors of the violence were gathered at Kanyaryeru in Kiruhura District, where the government supported them, including through education.

Atwine attended Bweranyangi Girls' Senior Secondary School for her O-Level education before proceeding to Mount St Mary's College Namagunga for A-Level.

She later joined Mbarara University of Science and Technology, where she studied medicine, earning a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery before specialising in internal medicine and obtaining a Master of Medicine.

From the consulting room to State House

Atwine began her medical career at St Francis Hospital Nsambya before joining the Uganda Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC), where she gained experience in clinical research, particularly in HIV/AIDS, clinical trials and bioethics.

Her career subsequently took her to State House, where she served as the President's Private Secretary in charge of Medical Affairs and one of Museveni's personal physicians.

In 2009, she was assigned to head the Medicine and Health Services Delivery Monitoring Unit, commonly known as the Health Monitoring Unit, established to investigate corruption and weaknesses in healthcare delivery.

The assignment brought her into direct contact with some of the most persistent problems in Uganda's health system, including drug theft, absenteeism, misuse of public resources and poor management of health facilities.

Under her leadership, the unit investigated suspected cases of corruption, recovered stolen medicines worth billions of shillings and pursued cases against health workers implicated in misconduct.

Her work brought her into the public spotlight as a government official tasked with confronting malpractice within the health sector.

In November 2016, Museveni appointed her Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, replacing Dr Asuman Lukwago.

The appointment marked a transition from investigating failures in healthcare delivery to overseeing the national institution responsible for addressing them.

Leading the response to successive epidemics

Since taking over the ministry, Atwine has been at the centre of Uganda's response to several major public health emergencies.

These have included Ebola-related cases in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2022, the Ebola outbreak in Mubende and surrounding districts in 2022, and the Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak declared in May 2026 following an imported case from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The 2022 Ebola outbreak, which began in Mubende, tested the country's surveillance, isolation, contact-tracing and emergency response systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented an even broader challenge, requiring the health ministry to coordinate testing, treatment, vaccination, public health restrictions and the mobilisation of resources during a prolonged national emergency.

In 2026, Uganda again confronted Ebola after an imported case from the DRC was confirmed on May 15. The country recorded 20 confirmed cases, including five locally acquired infections, and two deaths before the outbreak was declared over on July 28.

Atwine worked closely with then Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng during several of these emergencies, with the two officials becoming prominent public faces of the country's health sector response.

Beyond epidemic management, Atwine's tenure has involved overseeing the broader administration of the health system, including the implementation of reforms aimed at improving accountability, access to healthcare and the management of public resources.

Her academic and professional development has also extended beyond her initial medical qualifications. She holds postgraduate training in Project Planning and Management and has undertaken training in improving the quality of health services at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

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A familiar face at the helm

Atwine's retention comes at a time when Uganda continues to face the challenge of strengthening its health system, improving the quality of care and ensuring that public investment translates into better health outcomes.

Her nearly decade-long tenure has given her extensive institutional experience in managing the ministry through successive public health emergencies and changes in political leadership.

From her early years as a medical practitioner to her work investigating corruption and her eventual rise to Permanent Secretary, Atwine's career has largely revolved around the question of how Uganda's health system serves its people.

Her continued presence at the helm maintains that institutional experience as the country confronts the demands of disease preparedness, healthcare financing and improved service delivery.

For a woman whose childhood was shaped by the violence of war, her journey through medicine, public service and national health administration has been an extraordinary progression from personal survival to responsibility for a health system serving millions of Ugandans.