Uganda: NDA Closes 109 Illegal Drug Outlets in Eastern Uganda, Seizes Medicines Worth Shs65m

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has closed more than 109 illegal drug outlets in a week-long enforcement operation targeting non-compliant drug dealers in eastern Uganda.

The operation covered Iganga, Kamuli, Luuka, Bugiri and Jinja districts, where enforcement teams also recovered an additional 260 boxes of assorted medicines valued at more than Shs65 million.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, NDA spokesperson Abiaz Rwamwiri said the operation was aimed at curbing the sale and distribution of medicines through unlicensed and non-compliant outlets.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He warned that illegal drug practices expose the public to poor-quality medicines, inappropriate drug use and treatment complications.

"These practices contribute to the circulation of poor-quality drugs, irrational drug use, treatment failure and antimicrobial resistance, which may lead to public health risks," Rwamwiri said.

He said the government had enacted a law earlier this year providing for tougher penalties against people found guilty of offences related to illegal drug distribution. Offenders face up to two years in prison, a fine of more than Shs1 billion, or both, he said.

Rwamwiri said the enforcement exercise was part of the NDA's mandate to protect and promote public health through the regulation of human and veterinary medicines, as well as healthcare products.

He urged operators whose medicines had been impounded to visit the NDA South Eastern Regional Office in Jinja City for guidance on compliance requirements.

The authority also appealed to the public to purchase medicines only from licensed pharmacies and drug shops and to report suspected drug-related violations to the regulator.