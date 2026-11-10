Malawi: Chanza Out As Export Development Fund Appoints Meke

The board of Export Development Fund (EDF) Limited has appointed Zachaeus George Meke as its new managing director, effective November 1, 2026.

Meke, a former Post Master General and chief executive of Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC), replaces Frederick Chanza.

EDF Board Chairperson Dr Teddie Nakhumwa said Meke brought a mix of public enterprise leadership and hands-on development finance experience that suited the fund's mandate.

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"Mr Meke brings a combination of public enterprise leadership and hands-on development finance experience that is relevant to EDF's mandate.

"His experience in institutional transformation, financial management and business development will be valuable as we strengthen EDF's capacity to finance productive investments, support export-oriented businesses and contribute to Malawi's economic transformation," she said.

Nakhumwa said Meke takes charge at an important stage in the institution's strategy, as it expands its role in trade and development finance, export growth, industrialisation and access to finance for productive enterprises.

Meke has more than 19 years of leadership experience across public enterprise management, development finance, financial services and mining.

He has built a track record in strategic leadership, institutional transformation, financial management, business development and corporate governance.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nicosia and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Malawi.

He is also a graduate of the Oxford Executive Leadership Development Programme at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

The board congratulated Meke as he leads EDF in advancing its mandate of stimulating Malawi's productive capacity and promoting export development.