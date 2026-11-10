Malawi: MeERA Shuts Mount Meru Chinsapo Pumps Over 'Hoarded' Petrol and Favouritism Claims

9 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has suspended operations at the Mount Meru filling station in Chinsapo, accusing it of hoarding fuel and handing out petrol to favoured customers while turning others away.

The suspension takes effect immediately and stays in force until further notice. MERA alleges the station held back 1,000 litres of petrol for selected customers and denied other motorists access to it without the regulator's approval.

In a press statement issued on November 9, 2026, MERA said the conduct amounted to unauthorised distribution of petroleum products, and that it had acted against the station as a result.

The regulator said the case reflects wider concerns about the fair distribution and availability of fuel, and urged petrol retailers to follow the rules and treat customers fairly.

Members of the public are being asked to report any filling station or petroleum retailer suspected of illegal or unscrupulous practices.

They can contact the nearest police station, call the toll-free line 4259, call or WhatsApp 0987009711, or email [email protected]. MERA asked that complaints include evidence such as photographs, video clips or recordings.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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