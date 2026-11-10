Malawi: State Backs Bail for Bishop Chirwa, With Strict Conditions

The High Court's Criminal Division in Lilongwe is set to decide on November 20 whether Fountain of Victory Church Bishop Medram Felix Chirwa should be granted bail in the high-profile murder case involving FDH Bank employee Tathokoza Salimu.

During proceedings on Monday, prosecutors indicated they do not oppose Chirwa's release but urged the court to impose a series of stringent conditions aimed at ensuring compliance with the law while the case proceeds.

Representing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), lawyer Hassan Ayami proposed that Chirwa be required to report to the DPP Criminal Registry every two weeks starting from November 21.

According to the State, regular reporting would allow authorities to monitor his adherence to bail conditions more closely.

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However, Chirwa's lawyer, Joseph Chiume, argued that fortnightly reporting would place an unnecessary burden on his client and suggested that monthly reporting would be more appropriate.

The State is also seeking a property bond worth at least K300 million, supported by two sureties of K20 million each.

Other proposed conditions include surrendering travel documents, obtaining court approval before leaving the country and avoiding any contact with witnesses or interference with investigations.

Justice Ngwira Mwakibinga reserved his ruling after hearing submissions from both sides.

Chirwa was arrested on October 6, 2026, over the death of Salimu, whose body was discovered inside her vehicle near Tatolonga Bridge in Dowa District on September 21, a case that has drawn significant public attention.