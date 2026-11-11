Nigeria: Lobi Stars Make Winning Start in New NNL Season

Lobi Stars kicked off their 2026/2027 Nigeria National League (NNL) campaign on a winning note, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bichi First FC on Sunday at the McCarthy Stadium, Makurdi.

Lobi Stars seized the initiative from the opening exchanges, dictating the tempo, dominating possession and mounting sustained attacking pressure.

Their early dominance yielded dividends when Ibrahim Yahaya produced an impressive individual effort, dribbling past opposing defenders before delivering a fine cross into the penalty area for Dominic Foga to calmly convert to hand Lobi Stars the lead.

Despite maintaining their territorial advantage, Lobi Stars could not extend their lead before the interval, as the first half ended 1-0.

Despite late attempts by the visitors to salvage a point, Lobi Stars remained resolute to preserve their slender advantage and secure all three points in their season opener.

Lobi Stars Chairman, Simon Terver Ikya, described the three points as the most important outcome, reaffirming the club's determination to sustain its promotion ambition.

He also appreciated the supporters for their impressive turnout and vocal backing, urging them to maintain their support as the team pursues its season objectives.

Lobi Stars will now shift focus to their first away fixture of the season against Kada Warriors of Kaduna, as they seek to build on their impressive start to the campaign.