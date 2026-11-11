Nigeria: Adamu Yola Foundation Backs School Sports Revival in Gombe

The Adamu Yola Foundation has launched the maiden edition of an inter-secondary school football tournament in Gombe State, drawing 42 schools in a bid to revive grassroots sports and uncover young talent.

Tagged the Adamu Yola Foundation Gombe State Principals' Cup, the tournament is being organised in collaboration with the Gombe State Ministry of Education.

The competition kicked off at the Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bolari East football field at the Army Barracks in Gombe. Key stakeholders in attendance included the Ministry of Education's Director of Sports, Mrs. Lami Garkuwa; Chairman of the Gombe State Football Association, Hon. Yakubu Sarma; and foundation representative Pastor Yakubu Adamu Yola.

The opening match between GDSS Herwagana and host GDSS Bolari East ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Speaking at the event, the Secretary of the Organising Committee, Ishaku Alpha Shilong, emphasised the foundation's commitment to restoring school athletics.

"We have seen how school sports have been neglected, and the donor decided it is time to revive them," Shilong said. "It will be surprising how many talents will be discovered through this competition, and the donor also hopes to award scholarships to outstanding student-athletes."

To ensure smooth logistics and wide participation, the 42 schools have been divided geographically across eight preliminary centers: Kumo, Billiri, Kaltungo, Talasse, Cham, Bajoga, Dukku, and Boh.

Top teams from the preliminary rounds will advance to the Round of 16 as they battle for the inaugural championship title over the coming weeks.