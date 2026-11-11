West Africa: UK, Nigeria Strengthen Partnerships in Creative Sector

The UK and Nigeria have concluded a series of creative-sector engagements in Lagos, connecting creative businesses, practitioners, policymakers and cultural institutions with expertise, networks and potential routes to new audiences and markets.

The UK creative sector delegation brought together 17 professionals from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with Nigerian counterparts, working across film, television, music, fashion, design, literature, theatre, visual arts and other creative sectors.

Through targeted meetings, roundtables and activities around the Africa International Film Festival, the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend, Lagos Fringe and Art X Lagos, participants exchanged knowledge, developed professional relationships and explored areas for future collaboration.

Discussions focused on the practical conditions creative practitioners and businesses need to grow, including skills development, intellectual property protection and rights management, access to appropriate finance, production capability, commissioning, distribution and access to local and international audiences.

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The visit also supported the continuing work of the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership Creative Industries Technical Working Group.

Launched in March 2025, the Working Group brings government and industry representatives together to identify commercial opportunities, address regulatory and non-tariff barriers and encourage collaboration across film and television, music, design and fashion, architecture, advertising, and gaming.

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, said Nigeria's creative industries combine exceptional talent, entrepreneurial energy and global influence, adding that the UK is committed to being a practical, long-term partner, connecting Nigerian creative businesses and institutions with expertise, networks, finance and international markets.

"These engagements have been about creating the conditions for meaningful collaboration. Their success will be measured by what happens next: the relationships that continue, the barriers that are addressed and the opportunities that develop into lasting benefits for people and businesses in both our countries."

The programme forms part of the longer journey towards the UK-Nigeria Season of Culture in 2028.

The Season will be strengthened by the relationships, insights and creative ideas developed in advance, including opportunities for co-creation, audience development, professional exchange, and commercially relevant collaboration.

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On his part, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Obi Asika, said: Nigeria has an extraordinary depth of creative talent and intellectual property, much of which is still waiting to reach its full commercial potential.

"The opportunity before us is to use the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership and the Season of Culture to help bring more of that creativity to audiences and markets," he said.