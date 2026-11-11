Nigeria: The Mirror, the Countdown - What America's Midterms Told Nigeria (I)

On November 3, 5 2026, the world's oldest democracy performed an act of institutional self-defence. Eighty days from now, Nigeria will attempt the same manoeuvre on four used tyres.

When American voters walked into polling stations on the morning of November 3, 2026, they had been told, in effect, to distrust what they were about to do. The sitting president had spent weeks pre-emptively delegitimising the contest; his supporters were expected to dispute the count; his party had redrawn maps to protect itself. By the early hours of November 4, the Democratic Party had taken the House with 240 seats and flipped seven Senate seats -- in South Carolina, North Carolina, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Texas and Maine -- several of which had not changed hands for decades. In Kansas, a Methodist minister became the first Democrat elected to the Senate from that state since 1932. The New York Times called it a "blistering rebuke."

What followed matters more than the result. Donald Trump -- a man who had never conceded an inch he could defend -- told CBS he looked forward to working with the Democrats and acknowledged that his absence from the ballot had cost his party. The White House moved from defiance to deflection within 12 hours. Election officials at state and county level, under siege for four years, counted, certified and defended the integrity of the process against the preferences of the most powerful man in the world.

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This was not a triumph of virtue. It was a triumph of architecture. And that is why Nigerians should study it -- not to admire America, but to measure the distance between the machinery that produced that outcome and the machinery that will produce ours on February 13, 2027, now barely 80 days away.

The American result proved three things: that an electoral umpire can be insulated enough to resist a president; that an opposition, however divided, can win if it presents a coherent national message; and that voters will still show up if they believe, however faintly, that their ballot can change the direction of the state. Strip those conditions from any democracy and you do not have a flawed election; you have a ceremony.

Now hold that mirror up to Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission enters 2027 with a chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, who speaks the language of reform fluently. "Our statutory timeline is fixed. We will not change anything. The election must hold as scheduled," he declared in Port Harcourt on October 31, ruling out postponement. His commission has proposed a N873.78 billion budget, completed 10 of 14 timetable activities, procured additional Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines and scheduled a mock accreditation. On paper, this is a commission in control.

On the ground, the arithmetic is brutal. INEC's preliminary register, uploaded on October 26, contains over 103.4 million names. But the commission's own Director of ICT, Dr Lawrence Bayode, has confirmed that registration officers used official login credentials to inject AI-generated photographs, duplicate records and fabricated entries into that register. INEC now says it will delete about 1.5 million irregular registrations before the final register is published on December 15. Former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili says plainly that "the foundational document of those elections has been admitted by its custodian to be compromised." The Labour Party's National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, calls the discovery "no longer a rumour" and "worrisome" with less than 90 days to the election. Amupitan has received more than 5,000 claims and 600 objections and insists they will be resolved. But a register that can be penetrated from inside cannot underwrite confidence from outside.

Then came the Electoral Act 2026. On February 17 the Senate rescinded, re-enacted and passed the bill, retaining electronic transmission but allowing manual transmission on Form EC8A where technology fails. The division was carried 55-16 after Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe warned that excessive reliance on manual processes could undermine transparency. In the House, Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda led a walkout, calling the amendments "anti-people." President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the bill on February 18, barely twenty-four hours later. In a country where a "network failure" can be arranged as easily as it can occur, the fallback is not a contingency. It is a door.

The men who passed that law have not hidden their understanding of it. A former Senate Whip says the legislature "has instead become an appendage of the executive" and that "President Tinubu controls the National Assembly." The Kwankwasiyya movement warned of a "sliding toward one-party state." Civil society called the Act "a missed opportunity" that "leaves dangerous loopholes."

The African Democratic Congress, the morning after the American vote, urged Nigerians to "take a cue from American voters by using the 2027 general elections to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress." Its national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, wrote words that belong on the wall of every INEC office: "when politicians become arrogant, when policies punish ordinary people, and when those in power mistake popularity for a permanent licence to govern, the ballot box remains the ultimate instrument of accountability."

It is a fine sentiment, and an unanswered question. The American ballot box worked in 2026 for reasons of structure, not sentiment -- an umpire that could not be leaned on, an opposition that could be voted for, and a public that still believed the exercise was worth the risk. In Nigeria only one of those three is even partially intact. The opposition is not a coherent alternative; it is a negotiation and, increasingly, a litigation. And the voters have not disengaged because they are apathetic, but because they have watched elections decided in collation centres and courtrooms rather than at polling units.

On November 5, 2026, the obstacle course acquired a new and more dangerous turn. Justice Peter Odo Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the David Mark-led National Working Committee of the ADC, voided the party's presidential primary and cancelled the nominations of all 1,503 ADC candidates for the 2027 elections, in a suit brought by a former Deputy National Chairman, Nafiu Bala Gombe. The ADC has appealed, insisting that an earlier judgment by Justice Musa Liman of the same court had already affirmed the Mark-led leadership and directed INEC to recognise it. Atiku Abubakar's spokesman, Kenneth Okonkwo, alleges that Justice Lifu had previously been rebuked by the Court of Appeal for "judicial rascality" in a related deregistration matter and that the ruling was designed to ensure Tinubu "runs unopposed." The APC denies any role. The merits will be settled on appeal.

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I take no position on the merits; that is for the appellate courts. But the timing and architecture of the ruling are matters of public concern that no balanced observer can ignore. Less than 80 days before a presidential election, a single High Court judgment has extinguished the candidacies of an entire opposition party -- while a court of coordinate jurisdiction ruled the other way. The Chief Justice has warned against exactly this scenario. The result is not merely legal uncertainty for the ADC; it is a signal to every voter that the courtroom, not the ballot box, may determine who is on the ballot. A democracy in which opposition parties can be decapitated by litigation is not one that can be saved by litigation.

The 2026 midterms did not teach Nigeria that democracy works. They taught something more useful and more frightening: democracy works only when the machinery is built to survive the people who operate it. With 80 days left, the question is no longer whether our machinery meets that standard. The question is whether those holding the spanner have understood that the jack has already slipped -- in the register, in the Electoral Act, and now in the courtroom.