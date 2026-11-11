Nigeria: US Midterm and Lessons for Nigeria

American voters on November 3 delivered a resounding victory to the Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections, surpassing expectations as the party won control of both chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The elections recorded the second-highest voter turnout in a midterm year since 1914, surpassed only by the 2018 midterms. Before the polls, Republicans controlled the House with 218 seats against the Democrats' 214. By November 8, Democrats had secured 254 seats against 162 for Republicans, with some races yet to be concluded. In the Senate, Democrats had secured at least 54 seats, including two independents who caucus with them, against 44 for Republicans, while two races remained undecided. Before the elections, Republicans held 53 seats, while Democrats had 45, alongside the two independents. The Democrats also improved their position in the governorships, moving from a 24-26 disadvantage to at least 28-20 against the Republicans, with two races yet to be concluded.

The elections also produced historic milestones in American political history. They brought a record number of Black governors into office, including the first Black woman and the first Black Republican elected governor. In addition, Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the Senate, while Hakeem Jeffries is poised to make history as the first Black Speaker of the House if formally elected by the incoming Democratic majority.

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Although President Donald Trump's name was not on any ballot, voters treated the midterm elections as a referendum on his presidency. Their verdict reflected widespread dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living, the state of the economy, the war with Iran and perceived corruption in Washington. The results were a major repudiation of his party, including in states and constituencies traditionally considered Republican strongholds.

Indeed, the outcome represented a broad rejection of divisive policies, the mainstreaming of white nationalism and the fracturing of international alliances under Trump's presidency. Paradoxically, it also reaffirmed the appeal of the shared values of diversity, pluralism, inclusion and equality that have long been central to America's democratic identity.

Daily Trust congratulates the Democrats on their emphatic victory. However, we urge them to use their newly acquired influence in Congress to review policies, both domestic and foreign, that have brought the country to its present difficulties. Their victory should be an opportunity to restore public confidence in democratic institutions and promote policies that serve the wider interests of Americans.

For Nigeria, the American midterm elections offer important lessons as the country prepares for its 2027 general elections, with the presidential and National Assembly polls scheduled for January 16, and the governorship and state assembly elections for February 6.

First, although the Republican Party controlled the executive and both chambers of Congress before the elections, the power of incumbency and control of government institutions did not prevent voters from freely expressing their preferences. We therefore urge President Bola Tinubu and all stakeholders to use the remaining weeks before next year's elections to draw lessons from the American experience. This requires creating an enabling environment in which public institutions discharge their responsibilities without political or partisan interference and opposition parties can compete freely and fairly.

The American experience also reinforces the fact that political power is temporary and that incumbency does not confer ownership of the state. The electorate remains the ultimate source of political authority and has the right to determine who governs. Democracy does not give any ruling party a licence to monopolise public spaces or deploy the machinery of government to frustrate political competition and undermine a credible electoral process.

Elections should provide Nigerians with a reliable platform to exercise their civic rights and hold elected leaders accountable by rewarding good performance and punishing poor leadership. Any attempt to tamper with or manipulate the electoral process or its outcome amounts to an infringement of these democratic rights.

Nigeria must also stop making excuses for failing to adhere to globally accepted democratic standards. Political parties and governments at all levels should make concerted efforts to restore confidence in the electoral process and encourage greater participation among registered voters. Many citizens have become disengaged because they believe their votes do not count or cannot make a difference. The abysmal 26.72 per cent turnout in the 2023 presidential election, representing only 24.9 million of the 93.47 million registered voters, was the lowest since the return to democratic rule in 1999. This should be a source of serious concern.

Perhaps the greatest lesson from the American midterms is that voters can revolt against elected officials who betray their interests and manipulate the system for personal or partisan advantage. Free, fair and credible elections are the bedrock of democracy and must remain sacrosanct. Any attempt to undermine this power through manipulation, arbitrary changes to the rules, violence, intimidation or threats constitutes an assault on the foundations of democratic governance.

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Daily Trust therefore insists that the Constitution must be respected in the 2027 elections and that politicians, public officials and institutions at all levels must neither disregard nor manipulate its provisions to advance their political interests. Nigeria adopted the presidential system largely modelled on the American experience. It is time to demonstrate a similar commitment to institutional independence and the supremacy of the electorate's verdict.

This is particularly important because, despite the controversies surrounding the American elections, including disputes over redistricting, campaign finance, voter access and electoral administration, the country's institutions provided the framework for a transparent and verifiable outcome. We therefore call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, political parties, the judiciary, civil society organisations and the media to demonstrate the independence, professionalism and institutional resolve required to deliver credible elections in 2027.