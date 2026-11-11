Central Africa: Rwanda Coffee Wins Top Honours At Global Awards

Rwanda coffee has earned international recognition at the 2026 ASEAN Coffee Excellence Awards (ACEA), securing six top honours in a competition that brought together coffee samples from producers across the globe, further highlighting the country's growing reputation as a source of high-quality specialty coffee.

Of the 10 coffee samples submitted by Rwanda, six received awards, including three Platinum Awards for samples scoring 90 per cent and above, and three Gold Awards for those scoring between 80 and 89 per cent.

The awards were presented during the ASEAN International Coffee Summit 2026 in Singapore, where the competition provided an international platform for coffee producers to showcase quality, gain visibility and connect with potential buyers and industry stakeholders.

Quality positioning Rwanda coffee on the global stage

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Rwanda's performance reflects continued efforts to improve coffee quality across the value chain, from production and harvesting to processing, traceability and export readiness.

Through investments in quality improvement, better processing practices, farmer capacity development and stronger quality assurance systems, Rwanda continues to strengthen the competitiveness of its coffee and create opportunities for greater value recognition, according to National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

NAEB Chief Executive Officer, Claude Bizimana, said the international recognition reflects the commitment of Rwanda's coffee stakeholders to producing quality coffee that can compete in demanding specialty markets.

"Recognition at an international platform such as the ASEAN Coffee Excellence Awards demonstrates the quality and potential of Rwanda coffee. It reflects the dedication of our farmers, cooperatives, processors and exporters, and reinforces our commitment to continuously improving quality, strengthening traceability and positioning Rwanda as a competitive specialty coffee origin," Bizimana said.

Farmers welcome recognition, eyeing greater market access and growth

For coffee farmers and cooperatives, the recognition also serves as motivation to maintain quality standards, expand production activities and explore new opportunities in international markets.

Aimable Nshimiye, Manager of Abateraninkunga ba SholiCooperative, based in Muhanga District, whose coffee earned a Platinum Award, said the achievement provides renewed motivation for the cooperative to continue improving coffee quality while expanding its activities and market reach.

"This recognition gives us renewed motivation to continue producing high-quality coffee and strengthen our efforts to expand the cooperative's activities. It also creates opportunities to increase our international market presence and visibility, ultimately benefiting our farmers through improved opportunities and the development of our cooperative,"Nshimiye said.

Turning quality recognition into market opportunities

Beyond the awards, the recognition provides an opportunity to increase the visibility of Rwanda coffee among international buyers, traders, roasters and other industry players, particularly in Asian markets.

Such platforms allow coffee producers and exporters to demonstrate the distinctive qualities of their coffee, establish commercial connections and explore opportunities in markets where specialty coffee continues to attract interest.

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Rwanda's participation in the competition also coincided with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) and the Singapore Coffee Association, providing a framework for closer cooperation between the coffee industries of the two countries and promoting opportunities for Rwanda coffee in Singapore and the wider ASEAN market.

The recognition at the awards therefore complements Rwanda's broader efforts to combine quality improvement with market diversification, stronger international partnerships and increased commercial opportunities.

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As Rwanda continues to strengthen its coffee value chain, the country's focus remains on ensuring that international recognition translates into better market positioning, increased value for its coffee and improved returns for the farmers and businesses behind the Rwanda coffee story.

The awards add momentum to Rwanda's efforts to expand its coffee exports and secure greater value from international markets.

Under the Coffee Sector Development Strategy for Rwanda (2024-2029), the country targets annual coffee export revenues of $192 million by 2029. NAEB data shows that Rwanda generated $139.3 million from 23,000 tonnes of coffee exports in the 2025/26 fiscal year, representing a 20 per cent increase in revenue and a 9.5 per cent rise in volume from slightly over $116 million earned from approximately 21,000 tonnes in 2024/25, according to NAEB.