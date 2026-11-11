Rwanda: Expanded Notary Network to Ease Access to Land Services

Accessing land services could become easier as the government expands its network of private land notaries, bringing support closer to citizens and easing pressure on existing providers.

The National Land Authority (NLA) says the expansion will help reduce travel distances and delays in processing land transactions, particularly in districts with limited access to private notaries.

Sylvain Muyombano, Head of the Land Administration Department at the NLA, told The New Times that the Ministry of Justice had approved 99 additional private land notaries, bringing the national total to 279.

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The newly approved notaries will undergo training from December 14 to 19, 2026, a requirement before they can begin providing land rights transfer services.

"Distance and the time taken to access services will be reduced thanks to the new private land notaries," Muyombano said.

He said several districts had lacked private land notaries, creating gaps in service delivery. Land transactions account for half of all land services, underscoring the need for more practitioners.

Nyagatare, for instance, has had only one private land notary. The latest approvals will give the district a second.

Where the new notaries will operate

The distribution covers all four provinces and the City of Kigali, although the capital accounts for more than half of the newly approved practitioners.

Kigali will get 54, comprising 21 in Nyarugenge, 18 in Gasabo and 15 in Kicukiro.

Eastern Province will receive 19. Bugesera accounts for 12, operating in Nyamata, Juru and Mayange sectors. Kayonza will get two, while Gatsibo, Kirehe, Ngoma, Nyagatare and Rwamagana will each receive one.

Southern Province will get 13: six in Muhanga, two each in Huye and Nyanza, and one each in Kamonyi, Nyamagabe and Ruhango.

Western Province will receive eight, including five in Rusizi, two in Rubavu and one in Nyabihu. Northern Province will get five, with four in Musanze and one in Rulindo.

"More private land notaries will help bring land services closer to citizens because demand is high," Muyombano said.

The number of land files processed annually has risen from 15,000 to 800,000. According to the NLA, the Land Administration Information System requires at least 3,000 personnel across the public and private sectors to meet growing demand.

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Charles Murama, a private land notary in Bugesera District, said additional practitioners would help maintain access when a notary was away from the office.

"We handle over 300 cases of land buying and transfers per month," he said.

Requirements and oversight

Applicants seeking to become private land notaries must obtain approval from the Ministry of Justice following consultation with land administration authorities and complete the required professional training.

According to the ministry, applicants must be Rwandan nationals aged at least 18, hold a bachelor's degree in law or an equivalent qualification, and have at least three years of professional legal experience.

They must demonstrate integrity and meet requirements concerning criminal convictions and disciplinary records. These include having no final conviction carrying a prison sentence of six months or more, unless cleared through amnesty or rehabilitation.

Applicants must also not have been dismissed from public service or private employment for disciplinary misconduct unless rehabilitated.

For the latest authorisation process, applicants were required to submit files to the NLA, including a tax clearance certificate and a photograph identifying their office building and its location, down to geographical coordinates.

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Former government employees who had worked in land services also need a recommendation from the relevant Land Registrar, issued within the preceding two weeks.

Muyombano said notaries involved in malpractice could face a warning, reprimand, suspension of up to six months or dismissal from the profession.

Tackling delays in approvals

Expanding notarial services is one part of the effort to speed up land transactions. Applications processed by private land notaries must still be approved by the land office.

The NLA says additional personnel have been deployed at this stage. Lawyers working in District Land One-Stop Centres will also soon be allowed to approve land transfers.

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According to the authority's Director General, pending land files have fallen from 145,000 to 37,000 following the deployment of more staff.

The outstanding applications include land subdivisions and transfers, although subdivisions and boundary corrections account for much of the remaining backlog.

"We will have cleared all the backlog by June next year. Many backlog applications are related to land subdivisions and boundary corrections. There are few backlog cases related to land transfer approvals," she said.

That target places completion in June 2027, alongside broader efforts to increase processing capacity and improve access to services.

She identified Bugesera, Rwamagana, Musanze, Kamonyi and Gasabo among the districts with the highest demand for land services.

The measures address both access to notaries and the subsequent approval of applications, two stages that determine how quickly citizens can complete transactions.