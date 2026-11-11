Rwanda: Element Eleéeh Expands US Fanbase With Five-City Music Tour

Recording artiste and producer Element EleéeH is making the most of his stay in the United States, where he is preparing for a music tour featuring performances in five cities between November and January 2027.

The singer, whose real name is Fred Robinson Mugisha, has been based in the US since September, working on music projects. He is now set to reconnect with his fans through a series of concerts.

Element was initially scheduled to launch the tour in Austin, Texas, on November 6, but his team postponed the show to early 2027 to allow more time to prepare for performances in other cities.

He will instead kick off the tour in Dayton, Ohio, on November 21, after the initial date of November 14 was also rescheduled.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The singer will then perform in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 27, followed by a show in Denver, Colorado, on December 5. His final performance of 2026 will be in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 19, before he returns to the stage in Portland, Maine, on January 2, 2027.

According to his team, additional performances, including one in Austin, are being planned, although the dates have yet to be confirmed.

During his stay in the US, Element has been working on music with several Rwandan artistes based in the country. They include Shaffy, with whom he released Ni Nde in July, and Emmy, who recently announced an upcoming release titled Aho.

He has also been collaborating with Kevin Kade, who travelled to the US for music-related projects.

The US tour comes nearly a year after Element completed a successful European tour between November 2025 and February 2026. The tour took him to Paris and Lille in France, Hannover and Cologne in Germany, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Brussels in Belgium and Stavanger in Norway, as well as Stockholm in Sweden.

Element has built a strong reputation as one of Rwanda's leading music producers since entering the industry in 2020. He later ventured into recording, releasing his debut song, Kashe, in 2022.

He has since released several popular tracks, including Fou de Toi, featuring Bruce Melodie, Milele, Tombe, Maaso and AYAYAAH, a collaboration with Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka and Kenyan artiste Bien.