Nigeria: Fortune FA Win Nathaniel Idowu U-16 Football League

Fortune FA emerged champions of the 2026 Nathaniel Idowu Under-16 Football League after defeating Ajegunle United SC 4-3 on penalties in a thrilling Super Four final played on Saturday, at the New Maracana Sports Complex, Tolu, Ajegunle.

The grand finale brought the curtain down on an exciting season of youth football, featuring the four best-performing teams from the nine-week regular league campaign: Ajegunle United SC, Fortune FA, Young Eleven FA and SC Heritage.

The Super Four provided an exciting platform for the young footballers to showcase their talents, competitive spirit and determination, with all four teams delivering entertaining performances in their quest for the ultimate prize.

The first semi-final produced an impressive performance from Ajegunle United SC, who defeated Young Eleven FA 3-1 to secure their place in the final.

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Young Eleven FA initially took the lead through Abika Emmanuel in the 10th minute, but Ajegunle United responded strongly, with Ayomide Adeniyi scoring twice in the 23rd and 40th minutes to turn the game around.

Oyebuchi Okolo sealed the victory in the 55th minute, sending Ajegunle United SC into the final with a convincing 3-1 win.

The second semi-final between Fortune FA and SC Heritage was a much tighter encounter. Both sides battled fiercely, but neither could establish dominance.

Norbert Jonathan put SC Heritage ahead in the 70th minute before Fortune FA found a dramatic equaliser through Wasiu Agbato in the 85th minute.

With the match ending 1-1 after regulation time, the contest was decided by a penalty shootout. Fortune FA eventually triumphed 9-8, with Umoh Prince converting the decisive spot kick to send his team into the final.

The third-place encounter between Young Eleven FA and SC Heritage also ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation time.

Yekeen Adetoro gave SC Heritage the lead in the 45th minute, but Young Eleven FA fought back, with Ahmed Akeem finding the equaliser in the 60th minute.

The resulting penalty shootout was another closely contested affair, with Young Eleven FA eventually winning 8-7 to claim third place in the competition.