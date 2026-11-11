Nigeria: Monimichele Hails Flamingos, Attributes Victory to Good Preparations On Quality Turf

Nigeria's Flamingos victory at the just concluded FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in Rabat, Morocco, has been attributed to proper preparations under very conducive atmosphere and facilities.

The Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in Saturday's final at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat to emerge champions, becoming the first African nation to win the women's U-17 global tournament.

Nigeria took the lead through Awawu Bashiru in the 39th minute, while Oluebube Umejiaku doubled the advantage two minutes into the second half. Japan's Fuki Ito reduced the deficit in the 80th minute, but the Nigerian side held on to secure a landmark victory first time victory for Africa.

Speaking yesterday on Flamingos victory, Nigeria's stadium facility expert, Ebi Egbe, attributed the team's success to the result of training on quality turf under a good manager.

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Egbe who is the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facility Limited, the company that constructed the Remo Stadium turf in Ikenne where Flamingos honed their skills before leaving for the tournament in Morocco, Insisted that the facility played a major role in the success of the team.

"The Flamingos' example illustrates the importance of proper preparation ahead of major competitions.

"The team spent several months training at the Remo Stars Stadium facility in Ikenne before travelling to Morocco for the youth championship.

"The point is that consistent training on a quality, well-maintained playing surface helps young players adapt, improve their technical abilities, build confidence and prepare better for competitive football," observed Egbe one of the country's best known groundsman.

The Monimichelle Boss restated his long held opinion that Nigeria teams will become better in continental and global competitions if they training longer on quality playing surfaces like the Flamingos have done.

"The pitches that the Flamingos played on in Rabat were exactly the same they have been used to at Remo Stadium. The ball movements were the same and so were better taking on opponents with relative ease," continued the Bayelsa-born facility expert.

He however gave plaudits to the coach and the young players for making the country proud, becoming the first African women's team to win a FIFA World Cup event.

"Nigeria has the talent. Providing our young players with quality facilities and adequate preparation time can help translate that talent into better performances and results on the international stage," concludes Egbe.

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Flamingos opened their campaign in Morocco on a shaky ground, losing 2-1 to Poland in their opening Group B match. They then won six games in a row. They defeated Puerto Rico 2-0 and two-time defending champions DPR Korea 3-1 to advance from the group. In the knockout stage, Flamingos beat Mexico 2-1 in the Round of 16 and Venezuela 1-0 in the quarter-finals. They then hammered Brazil 3-1 in the semi-finals to reach their first World Cup final.