Tanzania: Boost Programme Boosts 140pc Performance in Primary Education Overhaul

10 November 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

Mwanza — When Tanzania started implementing the BOOST Primary Student Learning Programme (2022-2026), the target was only to construct 12,000 classrooms alongside rehabilitating dilapidated schools, constructing new schools, and investing in Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

As the project comes to an end on December 30 this year, the story is not only about achieving the target but going beyond it with a 140 percent performance after spending approximately 1.15tri/- for the purpose.

The project has boosted the construction of more than 16,000 classrooms against the initial target of 12,000 classrooms, along with the rehabilitation of dilapidated schools, construction of new schools, and investment in Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

These achievements were highlighted yesterday by the Deputy Minister in the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Dr. Festo Dugange, when he inspected infrastructure built through the project at Samia Primary School in Nyamagana District and Kigongo Primary School in Misungwi District, Mwanza Region.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the Sixth Phase Government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made major reforms in the education sector by directing heavy investment toward improving teaching and learning environments, including the use of modern technology.

Dr Dugange stated that out of the funds allocated through the project, 237.9bn/- was used to rehabilitate 1,059 dilapidated primary schools, a step aimed at improving environments for students and teachers.

Additionally, he noted that Sh 53.9 billion/- was used to rehabilitate 369 primary schools and rebuild 51 schools that were in dilapidated condition.

He added that this investment is part of the Government's efforts to ensure students get better learning environments, increase teaching efficiency, and improve the quality of education in the country.

The BOOST project is among the Government's largest investments in the education sector, aiming to expand access to quality education by improving infrastructure in early childhood and primary schools across the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.