Tanzania: Boost Programme Boosts 140pc Performance in Primary Education Overhaul

Mwanza — When Tanzania started implementing the BOOST Primary Student Learning Programme (2022-2026), the target was only to construct 12,000 classrooms alongside rehabilitating dilapidated schools, constructing new schools, and investing in Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

As the project comes to an end on December 30 this year, the story is not only about achieving the target but going beyond it with a 140 percent performance after spending approximately 1.15tri/- for the purpose.

The project has boosted the construction of more than 16,000 classrooms against the initial target of 12,000 classrooms, along with the rehabilitation of dilapidated schools, construction of new schools, and investment in Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

These achievements were highlighted yesterday by the Deputy Minister in the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Dr. Festo Dugange, when he inspected infrastructure built through the project at Samia Primary School in Nyamagana District and Kigongo Primary School in Misungwi District, Mwanza Region.

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He said the Sixth Phase Government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made major reforms in the education sector by directing heavy investment toward improving teaching and learning environments, including the use of modern technology.

Dr Dugange stated that out of the funds allocated through the project, 237.9bn/- was used to rehabilitate 1,059 dilapidated primary schools, a step aimed at improving environments for students and teachers.

Additionally, he noted that Sh 53.9 billion/- was used to rehabilitate 369 primary schools and rebuild 51 schools that were in dilapidated condition.

He added that this investment is part of the Government's efforts to ensure students get better learning environments, increase teaching efficiency, and improve the quality of education in the country.

The BOOST project is among the Government's largest investments in the education sector, aiming to expand access to quality education by improving infrastructure in early childhood and primary schools across the country.