South Africa: A New Gateway to Global Alternatives

In an environment in which traditional asset classes face increasing volatility, many investors are looking towards alternative investments for new sources of diversification and returns.

Against this backdrop, Sanlam Private Wealth has launched the SPW Global Alternatives Fund - a solution designed to add resilience to our clients' portfolios and enhance long-term growth potential.

Alternative investments - including private equity, private credit and hedge funds - sit outside the traditional listed universe. Their appeal lies in their ability to behave differently across market cycles, offering return streams that are less correlated with equities and bonds.

This diversification can help smooth portfolio performance over time, while also providing access to sectors, strategies and opportunities not available in public markets. In modern portfolios, alternatives are no longer peripheral - they are increasingly a core component in achieving improved risk-adjusted returns.

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Yet for many investors, accessing these opportunities has historically been difficult. Minimum investment thresholds are often high, requiring substantial capital to build a diversified allocation across managers and strategies. At the same time, many alternative investments are inherently less liquid, with capital typically committed over longer time horizons.

These constraints have meant that alternatives have largely remained the preserve of institutional and ultra-high net worth investors.

The SPW Global Alternatives Fund has been designed specifically to address these challenges. By pooling capital into a single structure, the fund provides a streamlined access point to a curated selection of leading global alternative managers - removing the complexity, high minimums and administrative burden that would otherwise apply...