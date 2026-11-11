Residents of Slipway Community in Monrovia continue to struggle for access to safe drinking water after years of relying on commercially packaged sachet water and untreated wells, while funding limitations and reported land disputes complicate efforts to establish a sustainable water supply.

An investigation by the United Methodist University (UMU) student journalists found that the community remains without a dependable public hand pump or functioning piped-water system, despite previous interventions intended to improve access to water.

The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), through its Managing Director, Mo Ali, has acknowledged the water supply challenges but said limited financial resources prevent the corporation from addressing all water and sanitation problems across the country simultaneously.

Ali also disclosed that he had instructed his team to assess Slipway's water situation and recommend possible solutions, although a project timeline and funding commitment were not provided.

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The situation raises questions about why previous interventions have failed to provide a lasting solution and when residents can expect reliable access to safe drinking water.

Responding to questions about the situation in Slipway, Ali said he had not visited the community since leaving Rock Spring Valley in 2005, when the area lacked piped-water access.

He recalled that water kiosks existed at the time but said he could not confirm whether they were still operating.

"I've asked my team to conduct an assessment and report on how we can solve the water problem. However, that depends on the availability of resources," Ali said.

The LWSC managing director explained that the corporation's funding was insufficient to address all water and sewage problems across Liberia at the same time.

"The funding we have is not enough to reach everywhere at the same time," he said, emphasizing the scale of the country's water and sanitation challenges.

However, Ali did not provide a specific timeline for the assessment or indicate whether funds had been identified to implement a water project in Slipway.

The investigation has also not established the estimated cost of providing the community with a reliable water system or whether Slipway has been included in any approved water infrastructure plan.

Residents Depend on Sachet Water and Wells

In the absence of a dependable public water supply, residents said they rely heavily on sachet water for drinking while using water from wells for cooking, washing, and other household activities.

Mamie Zommeh, chairlady of Slipway Community, described the lack of safe drinking water as one of the community's most pressing challenges.

"We don't have safe drinking water here. There is no hand pump. We depend on sachet water that we buy, but when water sellers don't come, people are forced to drink unsafe water," Zommeh said.

She said residents had appealed to government officials and organizations over the years but had yet to receive a lasting solution.

According to Zommeh, some families are forced to use water from wells when they cannot obtain packaged drinking water, exposing them to potential health risks.

She said the community had endured the problem for more than a decade and called on the government to prioritize a reliable water system.

"We voted for this government. We are asking them to help us solve this problem," she appealed.

Elizabeth Chedayu, the community's grievance chair, said the lack of affordable drinking water places additional pressure on low-income households.

"Many families cannot afford to buy sachet water every day, so they are forced to drink the well water," Chedayu said.

The residents' accounts suggest that the cost of purchasing packaged water has become a major burden for households that lack an alternative public supply.

Beyond the funding constraints acknowledged by the LWSC, disagreements over land ownership and proposed water-pump locations have reportedly delayed efforts to improve water access.

Emmanuel Kollimealyne, founder of the Kollimealyne School System and a Slipway resident for more than three decades, said several organizations had expressed interest in constructing hand pumps in the community.

However, he said disagreements over where to locate the facilities had hindered progress.

"Several organizations have expressed interest in building hand pumps, but disagreements over where to locate them continue to delay progress," Kollimealyne said.

The disclosure points to another potential obstacle to resolving the crisis. However, the investigation has not independently established which organizations proposed the projects, how many interventions were delayed, or which parties are involved in the land disputes.

It also remains unclear whether the disputes have been formally brought to the attention of the relevant government authorities and what steps, if any, have been taken to resolve them.

Kollimealyne called on community leaders and residents to work together to address the disagreements so that future water projects can benefit the wider community.

Previous Interventions Have Not Provided a Lasting Solution

Residents recalled previous efforts to improve water access, but those interventions have not eliminated the community's dependence on sachet water and wells.

Chedayu said Slipway previously benefited from piped water, but the system collapsed after pipelines burst and were not repaired.

She also acknowledged assistance from businessman and politician Simeon Freeman, who reportedly upgraded the community's main well by installing a mechanical pump.

Although the intervention improved access to water, Chedayu said the water remained unsuitable for drinking.

Kollimealyne also cited a hand-pump project reportedly undertaken through a United Methodist University student initiative, but said it had not adequately addressed the community's longstanding needs.

The investigation could not establish when these interventions occurred, how much they cost, who was responsible for maintaining the facilities, or whether the facilities remain operational.

Those details are important to understanding why earlier efforts have failed to deliver a dependable and sustainable water supply.

Clinic Reports Decline in Waterborne Diseases

Despite the continuing water crisis, health officials at the government-supported Slipway Public Clinic report a decline in diarrhea and other illnesses associated with unsafe water.

Theresa E. Peterson, assistant nurse-in-charge of the clinic, attributed the reported improvement partly to the increased use of sachet water, public health education, and disease surveillance.

She recalled that children, particularly those between one and five years old, were frequently brought to the clinic with diarrhea in previous years.

Peterson said diarrhea was among the illnesses reported through the Health Management Information System during the early 2000s. She also said cholera, previously a major public health concern, had become less common in the community.

However, the investigation could not independently quantify the reported decline because comparable historical and current clinic statistics were not provided.

Records from selected months in 2020 were referenced during the reporting process, but the figures alone are insufficient to establish a long-term decline without comparable data from other years.

The reported improvement therefore does not eliminate concerns about the safety of the water sources still used by residents.

According to the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MGDs) established in 2000. Specifically count 7 emphasized environmental sustainability, with the target to halve the proportion of people without access to safe drinking water and basic sanitation by 2015

However, according to records, the MGDs had mixed outcome was technically met; about 2 billion people gained access, but millions still lacked water especially in sub-Saharan Africa, including Liberia.

Sanitation Challenges Add to Residents' Concerns

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Residents also raised concerns about inadequate sanitation facilities, which they said compound the community's water problems.

Chedayu disclosed that some residents use makeshift latrines constructed over nearby waterways because of the shortage of adequate toilet facilities.

The investigation did not include independent environmental assessments or laboratory results establishing the extent of contamination in the community's wells and nearby waterways.

Kollimealyne also expressed concern about the quality of some sachet water sold in the community, arguing that low-income families have limited alternatives when they cannot afford other sources. However, no laboratory findings were provided to substantiate contamination in specific packaged-water products.

Regular water-quality testing would help establish whether the wells and other sources used by residents are suitable for domestic purposes and identify measures needed to reduce potential health risks.

Residents Await a Sustainable Solution

The findings point to a combination of challenges affecting Slipway: inadequate public water infrastructure, the financial burden of purchasing packaged drinking water, reported land disputes delaying proposed hand pumps, and limited resources for water and sanitation interventions.

While LWSC Managing Director Mo Ali says an assessment has been requested, the corporation has not provided a confirmed implementation schedule or funding commitment for a permanent solution in the community.

Residents, meanwhile, continue to rely on available sources to meet their daily needs.

For Slipway, the central question remains whether the planned assessment will lead to a funded and functioning water system or whether residents will continue to depend on sachet water and wells for the foreseeable future.

This story was produced by students Claudius T. Greene, Jr., Desmond R. Sneh, Grace C. Mann, Patricia Sieh, and Kadiatu Massaley of the Mass Communication Department of the United Methodist University with support from the Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP).