Liberia: House May Return to Original Chamber in January 2027

House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon says the House of Representatives could return to its original legislative chamber in January 2027, subject to the completion of ongoing renovation works and the facility's readiness to accommodate parliamentary proceedings.

Speaker Koon recently led members of the House on an inspection tour of the renovation project at the historic Capitol Building, including the original House chamber and the fire-damaged Joint Legislative Chamber.

The inspection forms part of efforts to restore the Legislature's institutional infrastructure and operational capacity following years of conducting proceedings outside its original parliamentary quarters.

Also speaking to reporters at the Capitol Building on Tuesday, Rep. James Kolleh, Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration, indicated that lawmakers could resume proceedings in their original chamber when the Legislature reconvenes in January 2027.

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The renovation of the original House chamber began in 2024 under the leadership of former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, as part of an institutional initiative to rehabilitate and modernize the House's historic legislative quarters.

The chamber, constructed during the administration of former President William V. S. Tubman in the 1950s, represents an important component of Liberia's parliamentary heritage and institutional history.

The renovation project reportedly proceeded under the oversight of the House's Modernization Committee and the Committee on Rules, Order and Administration, reflecting the Legislature's responsibility to maintain its institutional infrastructure and preserve facilities necessary for the discharge of its constitutional mandate.

During a three-day Legislative Reform Forum at the Farmington Hotel in Lower Margibi County, former Speaker Koffa reportedly informed lawmakers that the renovation was expected to facilitate their return to the original chamber in 2026.

The House of Representatives and the Senate have not conducted regular proceedings in their original chambers since 2018, following their relocation to facilities in the Capitol Annexes.

The annex facilities were reportedly constructed with assistance from the People's Republic of China and subsequently handed over to the Government of Liberia in June 2018.

The restoration of the original chamber carries institutional significance beyond the physical rehabilitation of the building. The House of Representatives, as one of the two constitutionally established chambers of the National Legislature, exercises legislative authority, represents constituents, deliberates on public policy, and performs oversight functions within Liberia's constitutional framework.

Restoring the chamber would re-establish lawmakers in their historic parliamentary setting and potentially improve the operational environment for plenary sittings, committee deliberations, legislative consultations, and other institutional activities.

However, officials have yet to disclose the project's total expenditure, outstanding construction requirements, definitive completion schedule, or the technical and administrative authority responsible for determining the chamber's readiness for legislative occupancy.

Meanwhile, the inspection also covered the fire-damaged Joint Legislative Chamber, an important venue for joint legislative proceedings and major national functions.

The Joint Chamber was gutted by fire on December 18, 2024, according to official and media reports. Its restoration is particularly significant because the facility has historically accommodated major legislative gatherings, including the President's Annual Message to the Legislature pursuant to Article 58 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.

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The absence of the facility has necessitated alternative arrangements for certain joint proceedings and institutional events within the Capitol Building.

The potential return of the House to its original chamber in January 2027 would represent an important step toward restoring the historic Capitol Building's parliamentary functionality and institutional significance.

The proposed return, however, remains contingent upon the completion of renovation works, the chamber's operational readiness, and the necessary administrative arrangements to facilitate the resumption of legislative proceedings.