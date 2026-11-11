East Africa: Ethiopia, Nepal Explore Stronger Climate Partnership Ahead of COP32

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Nepal have explored avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation on climate change and advancing shared environmental priorities as Ethiopia steps up diplomatic engagement ahead of hosting COP32 in 2027.

Ethiopia's Foreign Minister and COP32 President-Designate, Gedion Timothewos (PhD), held talks with Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shisir Khanal, on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

The discussions focused on shared climate challenges, common priorities and opportunities to deepen cooperation between the two countries, particularly as climate change increasingly demands stronger international partnerships and coordinated action.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the global climate agenda and explore potential areas of collaboration ahead of COP32, which Ethiopia will host in Addis Ababa in November 2027, ENA learned.

The engagement reflects Ethiopia's growing diplomatic outreach at COP31, as it seeks to build broader international partnerships, strengthen support for its climate priorities and mobilize collective action ahead of the next major UN climate summit.

As preparations for COP32 gather momentum, Ethiopia is positioning the forthcoming conference as an important platform for advancing climate cooperation, amplifying the priorities of developing countries and translating global climate commitments into tangible action.