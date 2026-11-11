East Africa: Ethiopia Advances WTO Accession Negotiations At Eighth Working Party Meeting in Geneva

10 November 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — During the Eighth Working Party meeting in Geneva, Ethiopia urged WTO members to match the nation's political commitment with pragmatism to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA),Trade Minister and Chief Negotiator Yasmin Wohabrebbi led the Ethiopian delegation, accompanied by State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Hadera Abera and other dignitaries.

The delegation declared WTO membership a top national priority. This renewed push builds on economic reforms implemented following the formation of the new government in October, accelerating a process first launched in 2003.

Progress reported includes the review of over 460 legal instruments, the submission of updated accession documents, and the enactment of reforms to align with WTO rules.

Minister Yasmin expressed readiness to conclude bilateral market access negotiations while requesting a flexible, development-sensitive approach.

WTO Deputy Director-General Xiangchen Zhang and member states welcomed Ethiopia's reforms and expressed support for integrating its market of 130 million people into the global trading system.

The November 9-10 meeting aims to resolve remaining multilateral issues and map the final phase toward membership. Joining the WTO is expected to support Ethiopia's economic growth, export expansion, and integration into regional frameworks like the AfCFTA.

Read the original article on ENA.

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