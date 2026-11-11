Ethiopia: African Political Leaders Hail Ethiopia's Urban Transformation, Development Gains

Addis Ababa — African political party delegates have praised Ethiopia's infrastructure expansion, and urban transformation, describing the country's development experience as an inspiration and a source of practical lessons for other African nations.

In interviews with ENA on the sidelines of the African Political Party Summit, Douglas Togara Mwonzora of Zimbabwe and Irene Mphahama of Lesotho highlighted Ethiopia's development strides, natural resource management and efforts to expand women's participation in leadership.

The delegates also called on African political parties to move beyond electoral competition and work collectively to advance development, strengthen democratic institutions and accelerate continental prosperity.

Mwonzora, President of Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change, praised Ethiopia's hospitality, expanding infrastructure and clean urban environment, saying the progress witnessed by his delegation demonstrated Africa's capacity to drive development through effective mobilization of its own resources.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The infrastructure is good, the city is extremely clean, and we are very happy about that," he said.

He particularly highlighted Ethiopia's experience in managing and harnessing natural resources for national development, noting that Zimbabwe, which possesses considerable mineral wealth, could draw valuable lessons from the country's development approach.

Mwonzora stressed that Africa's natural resources should serve as engines of shared prosperity rather than sources of conflict or wealth concentrated in the hands of political elites.

"Natural resources should be transformed from a curse to a blessing," he said, emphasizing the importance of responsible resource management for the benefit of citizens.

Turning to the role of political parties, he urged both governing and opposition parties to recognize development as a common national and continental responsibility rather than allowing political competition to undermine progress.

"Political parties should be the drivers of development in Africa--both ruling parties and the opposition," he stated.

He also emphasized the importance of consensus on electoral rules, respect for constitutional principles and sustained political cooperation beyond elections to promote stability and accountability.

Meanwhile, Irene Mphahama of Lesotho identified Ethiopia's progress in women's leadership and urban development as particularly valuable lessons from her visit.

She said her interactions with Ethiopia's Minister of Women had provided insights into women's participation in decision-making, expressing her intention to share the experience and promote greater female representation in leadership back home.

"I have to implement this and share it with the rest of the women in Lesotho," she said.

Mphahama, who works in the construction sector, also praised Ethiopia's urban transformation and the pace of infrastructure development, describing them as evidence of strong development ambition and commitment.

Recalling her visit to a river development project in Ethiopia, she said the transformation demonstrated how determination, planning and commitment could turn development aspirations into tangible results.

"From that small project alone, we learn that you can do it. If you put your mind to it, you can do it," she emphasized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She further highlighted the discipline and commitment demonstrated by citizens, government institutions and leaders as important factors that other African countries could learn from in pursuing their development ambitions.

Beyond infrastructure and institutional progress, Mphahama stressed that Africa must take ownership of its resources and development priorities, arguing that greater continental unity and self-determination are essential to building a prosperous future.

"We need to own our land so that we can find the right path in building a united Africa," she said.

Both delegates called for stronger cooperation among African political parties and governments, emphasizing that shared responsibility, political consensus and collective action are essential to unlocking the continent's development potential.