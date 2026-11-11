Liberia: Agriculture Ministry Plans Nationwide Staff Expansion

-Three Additional Technical Workers Proposed for Each Agricultural District

By Stephen G. Fellajuah

CONGO TOWN, Liberia, November 10, 2026: Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah has announced plans to strengthen agricultural services nationwide by deploying three additional technical workers to every agricultural district, as part of efforts to boost food production and reduce poverty.

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Minister Nuetah said each district would receive specialists in crop production, livestock and agricultural statistics to work alongside existing District Agriculture Officers.

He made the disclosure on Monday, November 9, during an appreciation ceremony organized in his honor by the National County Agriculture Coordinator (CAC) Council of Liberia at the Ministry of Agriculture in Congo Town.

"It is our aspiration that every agriculture district, in addition to the District Agriculture Officer, has three additional staff: one for crops, one for livestock, and one for statistics," Nuetah said.

According to him, the proposed recruitment and deployment would strengthen agricultural extension services, provide farmers with specialized technical assistance and improve data collection for effective planning.

The Minister warned that Liberia's efforts to reduce poverty and improve living standards would remain difficult without adequate investment in agriculture and stronger technical capacity at the local level.

He emphasized that expanding agricultural production, improving farmers' livelihoods and reducing dependence on imported food require sustained investment in qualified personnel and essential services.

Nuetah disclosed that the Ministry has identified technical staffing gaps across agricultural districts and is working to address them through recruitment and deployment.

Meanwhile, the National County Agriculture Coordinator Council honored the Minister for what it described as his leadership and commitment to agricultural transformation.

Speaking on behalf of the Council, its President, Nounou Sharty, commended Nuetah for initiatives aimed at strengthening agricultural institutions, improving staff welfare and supporting farmers nationwide.

The ceremony, held under the theme "Recognizing Excellence in Leadership and Celebrating Commitment to Agricultural Transformation," brought together County Agriculture Coordinators from across Liberia.

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Responding, Nuetah thanked the coordinators for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening agricultural services and improving food security.

County Agriculture Coordinators oversee agricultural programs, monitor projects and support farmers at the county level in collaboration with District Agriculture Officers.

The proposed staffing expansion, however, will depend on the availability